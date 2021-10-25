Pet Food Industry Statistics, Trends, Revenue, Growth, Share & Forecast 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in pet food industry are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Diamond Pet Foods, WellPet LLC, Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina Petcare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Del Monte Food Inc., Nutriara Alimentos Ltd., Royal Canin, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global pet food industry is anticipated to gain impetus from the ever-increasing demand for natural and premium products.

Besides, the governments of several countries are emphasizing the usage of natural, healthy, and safe ingredients in pet food products. They are also enabling more transparency in selling such products. The report further mentions that the Pet Food Industry's size stood at USD 90.13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 127.21 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period (2020-2027).





Companies covered in the pet food industry are:

Mars Incorporated - United States

Nestle Purina Petcare Company – United States

The J.M. Smucker Company – United States

Colgate-Palmolive Company – United States

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. – United States

Diamond Pet Foods – United States

WellPet LLC – United States

Del Monte Food Inc. – United States

Nutriara Alimentos Ltd. – Brazil

Royal Canin - France





Drivers & Restraints-

Manufacturers Begin Production by Adhering to Social Distancing Amidst Covid-19

Since the past few years, industry giants, such as Mars Inc., Nestle, and The J.M. Smucker have been introducing premium these food products in the market to grab the attention of more consumers. They have also been striving to address the urgent needs of the rising number of pets.

Prominent manufacturers are mainly aiming to address the requirements of various types of animals belonging to numerous age groups and breeds. To do so, they are launching wide range of products. Nestle Purina PetCare, for instance, unveiled its premium range of dog food named Supercoat, in India in 2018. These factors are expected to propel market growth in the near future.

However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ruling bodies to implement preventive measures, such as complete lockdowns across the globe. This pandemic is also affecting the global economy severely. The Pet Food Industry is not an exception. Owing to the sudden halt in production, the market is likely to exhibit reduction in manufacturing and packaging of products. But, many manufacturers have begun production processes by following the governmental guidelines, such as social distancing, to fulfil the demand from the pet owners.





Segment-

Dog Segment to Dominate Owing to Their Rising Adoption Worldwide

In terms of animal type, the market is segmented into cats, dogs, and others. Out of these, the dogs segment held 57.35% Pet Food Industry share in 2019 and is set to dominate throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing adoption of dogs as pets worldwide. In addition to this, the rising expenditure associated with the well-being and maintenance of dogs is anticipated to augment the demand for premium quality and natural food. Numerous companies are also unveiling new nutrition-rich dog food products. These factors would drive the growth of this segment.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Pet Humanization to Drive Growth in North America

In 2019, North America generated USD 35.78 billion in terms of revenue and is set to lead the market in the near future. This is expected to occur because of the presence of several industry giants, such as Nestle and Mars Incorporated in this region. Additionally, the masses in this region are rapidly shifting towards humanization of pets and it is resulting in their rising adoption. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) mentioned that approximately 85 million households in the U.S. own a pet. It accounts for 67% of the total households. This factor is causing the manufacturers to produce new nutritious food products.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to be the fastest-growing region followed by South America. China, Australia, and Japan are considered to be the main contributors to market growth. India and China would grow significantly backed by the rising investments by key companies in launching new products. Also, the increasing expenditure of customers on nutritious food products for their pets would accelerate growth in these countries. Japan is considered to be a prime importer of cat and dog food products worldwide.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Surge Sales by Adopting Various Growth Strategies

The market is consolidated with the presence of four prominent companies that are currently holding more than 50% share globally. These companies are striving constantly to maintain their leading positions by adopting strategies, such as partnerships, opening pet food kitchens, investments, acquisitions, and novel product launches.





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2019 : Petco Animal Supplies Inc. opened its latest 1,350-square-foot pet food kitchen in Manhattan. Customers will be able to have cat and dog food made right in front of them in this kitchen. To open this new kitchen, Petco joined hands with JustFoodForDogs. The latter possesses multiple pet food kitchens throughout Seattle & Boston.

: Petco Animal Supplies Inc. opened its latest 1,350-square-foot pet food kitchen in Manhattan. Customers will be able to have cat and dog food made right in front of them in this kitchen. To open this new kitchen, Petco joined hands with JustFoodForDogs. The latter possesses multiple pet food kitchens throughout Seattle & Boston. May 2018: Amazon Inc. introduced its in-house range of these food products named Wag. It would aid the company in broadening its pre-existing private-label products, namely, household goods, clothing, baby products, and batteries.





