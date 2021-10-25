Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Size, Share, and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredients

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Research Report, released by Emergen Research, is a methodical description of key components of the industry that assists the reader to form a clear picture of the historical, current, and upcoming market trends. The latest research report presents a comprehensive investigation of the market, with a particular focus on the key growth trends and opportunities available for the leading market contenders. The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies.

Increasing utilization of natural ingredients in the personal care industry is expected to drive the advancement of personal care ingredients. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the hazards posed by synthetic chemicals has restrained the use of chemical-infused products and increased the use of natural products. Rising demand among new-generation consumers for personal care products with greater transparency due to growing awareness regarding the environment has driven the usage of natural personal care products.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, siHealth Ltd., a U.K.-based healthcare company, collaborated with BASF SE, which included an equity investment. This collaboration is expected to help BASF solely deliver satellite and optronic technologies to the global personal care industry. The collaboration is expected to extend the offerings of BASF and help in the development of new solutions.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019. Increasing interest of cosmetics companies in the region to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants is contributing to the market in the region.

Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others

Regional Bifurcation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Care Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for enhanced quality personal care ingredients



4.2.2.2. Rising Purchasing power of the consumers



4.2.2.3. Shifting of consumer preference towards organic personal care products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations regarding product approval



4.2.3.2. High cost of the organic personal care products



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

