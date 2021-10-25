Industrial Lubricants Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 58.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of trade activities and surge in industrialization in developing countries are estimated to propel the industrial lubricants market in the near future.

In December 2020, Nyara Energy, formerly known as Essar Oil, partnered with Shell, a major energy company, to sell the latter’s industrial lubricants through its network of fuel stations in India. Nyara Energy has over 5,900 fuel stations in India and it plans to build new stations to reach 7,300 stations by 2022.

Report Scope:

The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Industrial Lubricants industry. An assessment of the effective strategies used by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, government &corporate deals, brand promotions, and new product launches, has been entailed in the report. The latest research holds great significance as it helps readers gain deeper insights into the competitive landscape of the market and its future scenarios.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report:

The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp.

Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial lubricants market based on product type, base oil, end-use industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Industrial Lubricants market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Industrial Lubricants industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Industrial Lubricants market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed.

Executive Summary: This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors.

Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global Industrial Lubricants market.

Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rise in automation in various end-use industries



4.2.2.2. Improved quality of industrial lubricants



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

