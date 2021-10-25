POS Terminal Market Insight: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis
The global payments industry towards more secure chip card technology is expected to subdue the impact of this challenge during the forecast period.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for mobile POS terminal for convenience features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanner is increasing across industry verticals such as retail, tourism, and ecommerce will drive the growth for POS terminal market. Moreover, with changing technologies in debit and credit cards, contactless payments became popular for making a quick purchase without entering a PIN, surging the demand for POS terminal market.
Furthermore, introduction of a cloud-based POS system that is affordable and can be remotely updated, reduces the downtime is driving the growth for POS terminal market. However, stringent regulations and rising data security concern are restraining the growth of POS terminals market growth. Furthermore, increasing investment in end-to-end encryption technology for secure payment solutions and suitability to customers is expected to drive the demand for point-of-sale terminals in the forecasted years. Additionally, integration of multifunctional software in POS system will benefit various applications in ensuring safe payment, customer data analysis, and storing employee information which is expected to boost the demands for POS terminal market.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10264
Mobile point of sale mPOS are wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones that are capable of functioning as an electronic point-of-sale terminal or cash register. The implementation of mPOS allows the sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions at any place, owing to mobility, improved customer experience, and saving of space for improving customer experience. Thus, the demand for mPOS is expected to drive the POS terminals market during the forecast period.
Advanced POS technology is better than older point-of-sale systems such as PC cash drawers (PCCD) and cash registers. Retailers are seeking ways to update the checkout systems in order to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. Retailers have realized that even a small cost reduction could lead to significant improvements in their businesses. The advent of advanced payment technologies such as NFC and Euro pay, Master Card, and Visa (EMV) and an increase in the adoption of payment options such as debit and credit cards have played a role in boosting demand for POS terminals.
Impact of COVID-19 on POS Terminal Market:
• The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the development of automation technologies by global companies, especially in the area of drones for the purpose of surveillance and medicine delivery, IT industry.
• The unprecedented economic impact of COVID-19 on demand and supply, along with implications on geopolitics, and globalization, will influence the future of automation.
• The coronavirus pandemic may drive enhancement of automation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automobile sector in post COVID era to improve resilience to future pandemics.
Major players analyzed in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Emerge Mobile (RF) Proprietary Limited, Equinox Payments LLC, Ingenico Group SA, iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Micros Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10264
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Similar Reports:
1. Customer Journey Analytics Market
2. Video Streaming Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
8007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn