Armor Materials Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.50% from 2021 to 2028
The global armor materials market is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.50% from 2021 to 2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global armor materials market is expected to grow from USD 8.74 billion in 2020 to USD 20.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.50% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Demand for armor materials is increasing in this region due to military modernization programs by countries such as India and China. Increasing tensions and internal conflicts between countries in the region are also driving the armor materials market in the region.
Key players in the global armor materials market are 3M Ceradyne Inc., AGY Holding Corp., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., DSM NV, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Honeywell International Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, PPG Industries Inc., Royal TenCate NV, Saab AB, Saint-Gobain SA, Tata Steel Limited among others. Armor is usually used to protect against damage by objects, individuals or vehicles, weapons or projectiles that come into direct contact during combat, or damage caused by potentially dangerous environments or activities (construction sites, cycling, etc.). With the emergence of terrorism and the use of powerful personal weapons by criminals, armor in now worn by police, civilian non-military security forces, and even non-combatants who may be the target of attacks.
The type segment is divided into metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fiber, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, fiberglass, and others. The metal & alloys segment led the armor materials market with a market share of around 31% in 2020. Metals such as high-density steel, titanium, and aluminum, along with their alloys, are used as armor materials in aerospace, vehicle, and marine armor systems. These armor materials gain special properties (strength, robustness, and toughness) through alloying, heat treatment, and working procedures, and can meet a variety of ballistic protection requirements, thus boosting the metal segment demand in the armor materials market. The application segment includes vehicle armor, aerospace armor, body armor, civil armor, and marine armor. The body armor segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period because of the rapid development of weapons and ammunition.
The growing demand for advanced armor from defense and law enforcement sector is a key factor boosting the growth of the global armor materials market. Increasing security concerns, coupled with the rise in global terrorist activity, are factors driving growth in target markets. Moreover, increasing investments in military and defense wars by various governments to strengthen their status in war situations could expand the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of armor materials may hinder the growth of the global armor materials market over the forecast period.
