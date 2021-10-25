Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market is Anticipated to Reach at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2021 to 2028
The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is projected to reach USD 23.45 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2021 to 2028NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is expected to grow from USD 12.76 million in 2020 to USD 23.45 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region led the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market with a market share of 35.4% in 2020. A significant portion of the U.S. population is suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. This disorder is more common among women than men. It makes the skin look dull and dry and leaves the tooth prematurely. It is caused by excess stress, lack of sleep, and an unhealthy diet. Nearly 30% of the adult population in the United States deals with insomnia, which results in swollen eyes and dark circles. Due to this, anti-fatigue cosmetics have gained great popularity in this region.
Major players in the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market are Shiseido Company Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique), Christian Dior SE, The Ales Group, GroupeClarins SA, L’Oréal S.A., Lancome, Mesoestetic, Nuxe, Inc., REN Clean Skincare, Thalgo T.C.H., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Ordinary among others. Skin fatigue is one of the common problems most people face. Anti-fatigue skincare products are available in the market to deal with these problems. These anti-fatigue cosmetic products are manufactured specifically for people with high-stress levels, frequent travel, and long workdays. Many organic and natural ingredients are used to make such cosmetics as consumers are increasingly willing to embrace natural and organic goods for beauty care. Anti-fatigue skincare products come in forms like creams, gels, and oils to handle specific skin-soothing features. High-pressure levels, frequent travel, and long working days are some of the factors boosting the anti-fatigue cosmetics market growth. Also, globalization and urbanization have a significant impact on the anti-fatigue skincare product market. With globalization, anti-fatigue skincare product manufacturers are looking for new markets to expand, thereby boosting the market growth.
The product type segment is divided into cream, oil, lotion, serum, gel and others. The creams segment led the anti-fatigue cosmetics market with a market share of around 32% in 2020. These offerings include under-eye primers, moisturizers, and eye creams. Manufacturers are focusing on product and ingredient innovations to keep pace with the competition. The consumer orientation segment includes men, women, and unisex. The women segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 9.2% over the forecast period owing to increasing skincare awareness amongst women. The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment led the anti-fatigue cosmetics market with a market share of around 74% in 2020. This can be attributed to the consumer preference for offline stores, including health and beauty supermarkets and retailers. This trend is especially evident in emerging economies like Brazil, China, India and Bangladesh.
