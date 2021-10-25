DevSecOps Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share by 2030
The growing need for secure applications owing to the increasing number of cyber threats is the primary factor driving the growth of the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The changing priority of a company for improved security quality and resilience is the key driving factor of DevSecOps market. Furthermore, the simultaneously working of development of software and automation of security reduces the time to bring the technology to the market.
DevSecOps uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate many of its processes. Adopting DevSecOps helps the organization to address the business needs faster along with maintaining stable operations and keeping the enterprises secure. Moreover, many organizations have started adopting DevSecOps platform.
However, many try to get perfect security at every single stage of the development. This process requires time and patience but, many organizations give up due to long time wastage. Furthermore, DevSecOps technology integration and continuous development process of the security should be done simultaneously. Adding security features after DevOps is challenging as getting new DevOps tools to be compatible with the old security method is difficult.
Moreover, many organizations are still in the early stage of development of the market and are adopting different strategies to increase their market growth and boost their DevSecOps market size. For instance, Red Hat was acquired by IMB in 2018 to increase its market share in the DevSecOps industry.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
• The emergence of COVID-19 has a great impact on all industries across the globe. Furthermore, lockdown and restrictions have forced the people to work from home due to which many regions across the world have witness a 25% increase in web traffic.
• Moreover, extensive use of conferencing applications, such as Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams, are benefitting from growing usage while other technologies, such as virtual private networks (VPNs), cyber security, and data security, will witness a surge as most workforces are operating remotely.
• It is expected that the U.S. and global tech market growth was slowing down to nearly 2% in 2020, due to which ICT spending in major economies, such as the U.S., declined in the first half of 2020.
Key Partners: Synopsys Inc., Micro Focus International Plc., Chef Software, Check Point Software Technologies, Qualys Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies
