India Cement Market Report 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India cement market is currently witnessing steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cement refers to a fine grey-colored product specifically used for construction purposes. It is manufactured using several materials, including clay, limestone, shale, silica, chalk, gypsum, etc. These materials are heated at raging temperature to form a brick-like substance that is then grounded into fine powder to form cement. In India, cement serves as the prime ingredient for building houses, bridges, dams, flyovers and other residential, commercial and industrial spaces.
Market Trends
The India cement market is primarily propelled by the significant rise in renovation and construction activities due to the growing population and a surging need for residential complexes. The development of several mega infrastructural projects in the country, such as airports and roads, is also driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, there has been an escalating demand for green buildings in India. This has resulted in an increased sale of sustainable and green cement as it minimizes the carbon emissions generated during the production process. Besides this, rapid urbanization and inflating purchasing power of consumers, are some of the other factors expected to bolster the product demand in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Blended
Portland
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
East India
South India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization
