Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2030

Air independent propulsion systems for submarine market is segmented by fit, type, application, and region.

Air independent propulsion is an advanced technology, which allows the submarine to operate without the help of atmospheric oxygen. Air Independent propulsion is used as an auxiliary source with the diesel engine to handle surface propulsions. Earlier the diesel engine submarines run under the water for a certain period of days only, after that they have to come to the surface to charge their batteries. The batteries of the submarines run out of charge within four to five days and they need to be charged again. The integration of an air-independent propulsion system allows submarines to continue sailing underwater and also remain unseen. The air-independent propulsion system is mostly employed to help small defense submarines to perform better. The key players analyzed in the report include China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, DCNS, General Dynamics, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Navantia, SAAB, Siemens, United Shipbuilding Corporation, United Technologies Corporation. COVID-19 Impact analysis: Disruption in the supply chain has adversely affected the manufacture of air-independent propulsion systems. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global air-independent propulsion system market. Due to the outbreak of covid-19 challenges such as supply chain disruption, demand fluctuations, and other pressing concerns during 2020 instigated the companies to revise their strategies through modification of the composition of product portfolios. Governments of several countries across the globe have imposed strict lockdowns as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Many multinational development projects and production activities have been either slowed down or have come to a halt due to delays caused by supply chain, logistics, and related disruptions. Defense projects involve rigorous supply chains where contractors procure several components and parts from suppliers all over the world. Top impacting factor: Market scenario analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact analysis. The increase in demand for safe and secure underwater military operations, rise in submarine modernization plans by naval forces, and increase in underwater science and exploration activities are the driving factors for the growth of the air-independent propulsion systems for submarine market. Challenging operations of air-independent propulsion systems equipped submarines and difficulty in maintaining the stability of submarine development programs are the restraints for the growth of the air-independent propulsion systems for submarine market. Technological advancement in air-independent propulsion systems, and retrofitting air-independent propulsion systems in conventional submarines are the factors offering an opportunity for growth of the air-independent propulsion systems for submarine market. Submarine Modernization Plans by Naval Forces: The Maintenance and Modernization Plan begins to capture the requirements necessary to maintain the Navy's fleet mission-readiness globally. These plans form the basis for future industrial base capacity requirements of naval forces worldwide. In addition, maintaining and modernizing the fleet requires sustained and sufficient investment and a close partnership with the public and private ship repair industrial base. This also signifies that the Navy must evolve to effectively maintain and modernize a growing and changing fleet. Moreover, changes to the industrial base infrastructure, workforce, and business processes are required to prepare for the workload. Maintenance and modernizations rely on a robust and highly efficient supply chain to deliver material to the fleet. As the naval fleet grows in size, complexity, and age, the supply chain (including the vendor base) must deliver the material support necessary to achieve the required level of readiness. For instance, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is currently developing a fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for Indian Naval submarines. Such developments are driving the growth of the submarines propulsion systems market in the region. Technological Advancement in Air independent propulsion (AIP) system: An Air independent propulsion module has a force multiplier effect since it allows conventional submarines to stay submerged for extended periods without access to air oxygen, boosting their endurance and decreasing their chances of being detected. Several improvements have been made in this field globally. In the development of an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, the DRDO has reached a significant milestone. The Indian Navy now intends to convert all of its non-nuclear assault Kalvari class ships with AIP during their initial upgrade, which is scheduled for 2023. For instance, Mazagon Dockyards Limited is building the 1615-tonne Kalvari class submarine in partnership with the French Naval Group, and it is based on the Scorpene design. Furthermore, The People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLA(N)) latest Project 039A Yuan-class submarine is said to have been fitted with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system based on Stirling engine technology. A Stirling engine is a closed-cycle piston heat engine that operates through the use of an external heat source and an external heat sink, each maintained within a limited temperature range and having a sufficiently large temperature difference between them. The advancement in stirling engine in propulsion systems has resulted in the rise in adoption of air independent propulsion system for the forecasted timeframe by government organizations.