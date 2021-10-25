Digital Twins can play a key role in achieving COP26 goals

Digital Twin technology to be top of the agenda for this year's pivotal COP26 event Cityzenith CEO & Founder Michael Jansen

Experts and industry leaders want Digital Twin technology to be top of the agenda for this year's pivotal COP26 event in the UK from Oct 31st until Nov 12th.

We have been working tirelessly with our partners as well as investors to harness the power of Digital Twin technology to simultaneously solve two massive challenges for our environment.” — Arnildo Schildt COP26 Delegate