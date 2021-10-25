Food Antioxidants Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products is driving growth of the global food antioxidants market to a significant extent.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- food antioxidants market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.

Increasing consumer preference for natural antioxidants is another factor driving market growth. Rising need to reduce spoilage and prevent deterioration and quality of meat due to microbial growth and lipid oxidation are other key factors contributing to increasing utilization of natural antioxidants across food and beverage industries. Food companies are increasingly utilizing naturally sourced antioxidants to maintain flavor and color and to extend the shelf-life of processed, fresh, cooked, and pre-cooked meats and related products.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Food Antioxidants market is expected to reach USD 940.98 billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 440.58 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Food Antioxidants Market and Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc., and BTSA.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of application, type, source, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Prepared Food

Seafood

Nutraceuticals

Fats & Oils

Plant-based Alternatives

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oils

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices and Herbs

Gallic Acid

Botanical Extracts

Petroleum-derived

Regional analysis of the Food Antioxidants market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

