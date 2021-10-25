E-Health Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis
The growing need to curtail healthcare costs and the high prevalence of the chronic disease is driving the demand for the eHealth market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global E-Health market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the E-Health market.
eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.
An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand.
It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.
We Have Recent Updates of E-Health Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/398
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others, as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global E-Health market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities
The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global E-Health market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/398
The report further segments the global E-Health market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:
Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
eHealth Solutions
Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)
Pharmacy Information Systems
Medical Apps
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
Chronic Care Management Apps
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Telehealth Solutions
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)
Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
E-Prescribing Solutions
Cardiovascular Information Systems
Other Specialty Information Management Systems
eHealth Services
Remote Monitoring Services
Diagnosis & Consultation Services
Database Management Services
Treatment Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Services
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmacies
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Consumers
Healthcare Providers
Hospitals
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others End Users
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ehealth-market
The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. eHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. eHealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through the Use of eHealth Solutions
4.2.2.2. Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/398
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Joint Reconstruction Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-market
Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-guided-regional-anesthesia-market
Specialty Enzymes Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/specialty-enzymes-market
Electrotherapy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrotherapy-market
Eubiotics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eubiotics-market
Shabaz Sayyed
Emergen Research
1604757975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn