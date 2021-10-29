Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global distributed antenna system market reached a value of US$ 7.12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A distributed antenna system (DAS) refers to an antenna network connected to a central source and distributed through an area to enhance network efficiency. The antenna spacing ensures maximum coverage by each unit without overlapping the other. DAS is a power-efficient solution where every antenna does not require installation at a higher level, unlike its conventional counterparts. It can transmit the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna, thereby being suitable for providing wireless coverage irrespective of indoor or outdoor installation.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity is catalyzing the DAS market. Several network service providers are investing in DAS upgradations for offering better services to the subscribers using data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the significant players are implementing multi-operator and -technology resources to synchronize various elements of the mobile operator’s equipment. They are also enhancing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their market shares. Moreover, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is further anticipated to be catalyzed by the advent of smart cities. The smart infrastructures rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, water management, etc.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2zEWZRL
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
American Tower Corporation
Boingo Wireless Inc.
Cobham Wireless
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
CommScope Inc.
Corning Incorporated
Dali Wireless Inc.
TE Connectivity
Westell Technologies Inc.
Zinwave (McWane Inc.)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, system type, coverage, technology, end-use and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
Components
Services
Breakup by System Type:
Active
Passive
Digital
Hybrid
Breakup by Coverage:
Indoor
Outdoor
Hybrid
Breakup by Technology:
Carrier Wi-Fi
Small Cells
Self-Organizing Network
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Transportation
Hospitality
Public Venues
Education
Telecommunication
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Haptic Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3icPB0F
Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn
Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE
BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx
Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA
E-Commerce Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cJCSjl
Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d
Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi
eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF
Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A distributed antenna system (DAS) refers to an antenna network connected to a central source and distributed through an area to enhance network efficiency. The antenna spacing ensures maximum coverage by each unit without overlapping the other. DAS is a power-efficient solution where every antenna does not require installation at a higher level, unlike its conventional counterparts. It can transmit the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna, thereby being suitable for providing wireless coverage irrespective of indoor or outdoor installation.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity is catalyzing the DAS market. Several network service providers are investing in DAS upgradations for offering better services to the subscribers using data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the significant players are implementing multi-operator and -technology resources to synchronize various elements of the mobile operator’s equipment. They are also enhancing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their market shares. Moreover, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is further anticipated to be catalyzed by the advent of smart cities. The smart infrastructures rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, water management, etc.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2zEWZRL
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
American Tower Corporation
Boingo Wireless Inc.
Cobham Wireless
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
CommScope Inc.
Corning Incorporated
Dali Wireless Inc.
TE Connectivity
Westell Technologies Inc.
Zinwave (McWane Inc.)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, system type, coverage, technology, end-use and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
Components
Services
Breakup by System Type:
Active
Passive
Digital
Hybrid
Breakup by Coverage:
Indoor
Outdoor
Hybrid
Breakup by Technology:
Carrier Wi-Fi
Small Cells
Self-Organizing Network
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Transportation
Hospitality
Public Venues
Education
Telecommunication
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Haptic Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3icPB0F
Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn
Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE
BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx
Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA
E-Commerce Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cJCSjl
Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d
Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi
eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF
Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here