Aerosol Cans Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 6.21% from 2021 to 2028

Aerosol Cans Market Size by Type, Material, Propellant Type, End-Use Sector, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global aerosol cans market is expected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2020 to USD 14.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region led the global aerosol cans market with a market share of 35.14% in 2020. The developed economies of the US, coupled with the growing use of aerosol cans in the personal care, automotive, and healthcare industries, led to the large market share of the region.
Major players in the global aerosol cans market are Aerobal, S.A. de C.V., Aero-pack Industries, Inc, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Avon Crowncaps& Containers (Nig.) Plc, Ball Corporation, BWAY Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Containers, Inc., Exal Corporation, ITW Sexton Can Company Inc. MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and Nampak Ltd., among others. The aerosol can is a container for substances stored as aerosols, such as paint, polish, or insecticide. These cans are a type of dispensing system which creates an aerosol mist of liquid particles. The demand for aerosol cans is driven by the growth of the personal care and cosmetic industry, which employs the use of aerosol cans majorly.
The type segment is divided into straight wall aerosol cans, necked-in aerosol cans, and shaped aerosol cans. The straight-wall aerosol cans segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 42.13% in 2020. The material segment includes aluminum, steel, plastic, and others. The aluminum segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 31.34% in 2020. Manufacturers widely use aluminium because it does not react with the contents of the can or the outside atmosphere. The propellant type segment includes compressed gas propellant and liquefied gas propellant. The liquefied gas propellant segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 64.24% in 2020. The end-use segment includes personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and others. The personal care segment led the aerosol cans market with a market share of around 38.12% in 2020 due to the growing demand for hair care products and deodorants. The ever-increasing aging population, coupled with rising disposable income, is contributing to the growth of the personal care sector worldwide.
The increasing use of spray paint to provide personalization and protection to vehicles in the automotive industry is driving aerosol cans market growth. Another factor driving the demand for aluminum aerosol cans in the market is increasing awareness of environmentally friendly packaging alternatives. Manufacturing aerosol cans require the use of recycled aluminum because the production of recycled aluminum is more energy-efficient than new aluminum. However, the high price of aerosol cans may restrain market growth.
