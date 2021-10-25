Container Homes Market Worth $73,070.5 Million by 2025 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container homes are prefabricated homes developed using new and old shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, trucks, and ships. The shipping containers can handle heavy loads and can resist in harsh conditions. Moreover, the containers can be structured and stack easily to construct small & multi storey house, owing to their perfect shape. The container homes provide best solution in emergency shelter these containers can be moved easily.

The container homes market size accounted for $44,768.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The reduced construction cost, ease of installation and relocation, increase in focus toward adoption of green building concepts, rise in need for protection of architecture from environmental impacts, and need for compact & movable homes in large cities due to lack of space, are major factors that boost the demand for container homes.

Furthermore, lack of housing units, increase in focus toward adoption of affordable housing structures, and rise in need for construction in developed companies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to prefabricated container homes manufacturers. However, high risk on corrosion to these homes and short life space are expected to hinder the market growth.

Top 10 Leading Players

Anderco Pte Ltd.
Container Homes USA
Giant Containers
HONOMOBO
Royal Wolf.
SG Blocks, Inc.
Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd.
Speed House Group of Companies.
Supertech Industries
Temohousing

key Market Segmentation

By Solution

New/Idle Container
Old/Scrap Container

By Offering

Factory Built
On-Site Built

By Architecture Type

Tiny House
Duplex/Bungalow
Multistory Building/Apartments
By Construction Type
Fixed
Movable

By End-User

Residential Homes
Recreational Homes
Emergency Homes
Nursing Home

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

