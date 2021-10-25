Fuel Additives Market Size 2021 by Segment Forecasts 2026 | Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemicals, etc.
Reports And Data
The global Fuel Additives market was valued at USD 7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 %.NEW YORK CITY, NY , UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report on the Global Fuel Additives Market added by Reports and Data presents a comprehensive assessment of the market including current and future trends, current factors driving and restraining market growth, and expert validated market data. The report also discusses the market segmentation by types, applications, and key regions. Key manufacturers and companies along with their company overview, business expansion plans, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also profiled in the report.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fuel Additives market was valued at USD 7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5 %. The study covers fuel additives, which supplement the fuel for various purposes like improving the octane/cetane rating of fuels, protection of mechanical parts, prevention of sludge formation, improving the fuel flow, etc. Recent developments in fuel additive space is synthetic technology, which is causing disruption in the market, due to its performance and protection features.
Rising sales of the automobiles worldwide, increasing demand of performance products, launch of improved products, increasing awareness towards benefits of fuel additives, availability of funds for favourable research scenario, emission norms by governments, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, rising prevalence of electronic vehicles, high cost of the additives, unavailability of products throughout the globe, low awareness among end users towards fuel additives are the major hinderances for the market growth during 2019-2026
Key companies analyzed in the report include:
Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemicals, ExxonMobil, LanXess, Innospec, Dorf Ketal, Total Power, STP (Danburry), Gold Eagle, Lubrita (Europe)
Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Performance Additives
Corrosion Protection
Deposit Prevention
Flow Improvement
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Automobiles
Refinery
Others
Regional analysis section covers assessment of key geographical regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. Key region analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes on the basis of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, presence of key players in each region, their strategic initiatives, consumer demands, current and emerging trends, and other macro- and micro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market in the region.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Further key findings from the report suggest
Fuel Additives market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.0 % and 3.0% CAGR, respectively. High growth of the automobile sector across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions
Global automotive market is expected to register high growth, with sales soaring to a staggering 82.1 million in 2019
North America is growing at a CAGR of 4 percent; owing to the stringent emission regulations exercised in the region. It is the major source of revenue for the fuel additives market
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 27% of the global Fuel Additives market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth
Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per client’s needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.
