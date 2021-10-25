Airless Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% to Reach $5,938.0 Million by 2023

Manufacturers opt for recyclable packaging materials to cope up with the increasing demand of consumers for eco-friendly products.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for ecological products, high rate of consumption & degradation of products, and significant growth of skincare and haircare products in developing countries drive the airless packaging market. Furthermore, increase in consumption for packaged food & beverage in sprawling cities of developed countries offer significant growth potential for the global market.

In addition, continuous inflow of new, innovative design offerings in the airless packaging market offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, high manufacturing costs, low product differentiation, and intense competition limit the market growth.

The global airless packaging market was valued at $4,046.0 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $5,938.0 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

An airless packaging system is a non-pressurized device that uses a dispensing pump, provides high restitution rate & low wastage, and avoids backflow of air in the system. The demand for airless packaging products has increased, owing to the increased demand for natural and organic products globally, rise in sales of homecare products due to modernization, and growth in its applicability in the personal care & food & beverages.

Top 10 Leading Players

ABC Packaging Ltd.
Albéa
AptarGroup, Inc.
Fusion Packaging
HCP Packaging
Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
Lumson SPA
Quadpack Industries
Raepak Ltd.
Silgan Dispensing Systems

Key Market Segments

By Packaging Type

Bags and Pouches
Bottles and Jars
Tubes
Others

By Material Type

Plastic
Glass
Others

By End-User

Personal care
Healthcare
Homecare
Food & Beverages

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

