TEKTELIC & Everynet building the U.S. National Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® Network

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices and Solutions, and Everynet, a global operator of the Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® networks in EMEA, Asia and America, announce the ongoing deployment of the Carrier Grade LoRaWAN Network in 36 major U.S. markets.

TEKTELIC LoRaWAN® products and solutions are well known globally for its superior radio performance, high reliability and network level availability, enhanced Operation, Maintenance & Support, and standard evolution. TEKTELIC custom developed and today manufactures over 10 LoRaWAN Gateways, where each optimized for the operator specific deployment scenario, high volume production, and cost. Most outdoor Gateway deployment and operating costs on average 8-10 times higher than a typical Gateway cost. Having the Gateways designed to reduce the yearly Operating cost enables the LoRaWAN® operators and enterprises build the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) LoRaWAN® networks for indoor, outdoor, mobile, ATEX and even air-borne deployments. TEKTELIC IoT Devices and Solutions are designed to address Smart City and Buildings, Smart Agriculture, Industrial IoT, Smart Healthcare, Logistics, and Hospitality IoT uses cases. These and TEKTELIC other IoT solutions will be showcased at MWC Los Angeles, TEKTELIC Booth 1542.

Everynet selected to deploy TEKTELIC Carrier Grade Mega Gateways to build the U.S. National Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® network in order to ensure the network best radio performance and reliability. Deploying the highest performance Gateways available on the market was a crucial aspect of Everynet’s commitment to building the best and most reliable LoRaWAN® IoT network in the United States. In addition to the TEKTELIC Carrier Grade Mega Gateway, Everynet’s network incorporates high availability cloud-based Radio Access Network, Network Server, and a live 24X7 Network Operations Center. This allows Everynet to offer the industry best performance, availability and cost LoRaWAN® IoT wholesale connectivity for enterprise customers across the USA and globally with its other national networks and roaming partners.

About TEKTELIC

TEKTELIC is a global leader of LoRaWAN®, NB-IoT and CAT-M1 IoT products and solutions. All TEKTELIC IoT products and solutions are designed to meet Carrier Garde or Enterprise quality, high reliability and 10-year operation. TEKTELIC solutions are designed to work out-of-the-box with little to no end-user technical knowledge. TEKTELIC allocates significant portion of its R&D resourced to enable IoT mass deployments, low cost of operation, customer support and education. For more information, please visit www.tektelic.com

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO’s, and Global MSP’s to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise grade solutions using LoRaWAN® technology, the globally-adopted Open Standard for IoT connectivity. For more information, please visit www.everynet.com

Kelley Calalang
Everynet, Marketing Director
+1 847-997-2039
kelley.calalang@everynet.com

Barney Barnowski
TEKTELIC Communications, VP of BD & Sales
+1 403-801-4123
bbarnowski@tektelic.com

