Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report 2020 by Key Players , Types, Applications, Future Growth , Forecast to 2028

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions.

Scope of the report: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market include:

VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.

Region wise performance of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market industry

North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market growth.

component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Full Replacement HCI Deployment

Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office

Backup & Recovery

Data Center Consolidation

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.