Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, & Forecast Research Report by 2028
Reports And Data
Increasing advancement in genomics research, rising adoption of sequencing techniques in clinical diagnosticsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid adoption of nucleic-based tests in clinical diagnostics, growth in genomics research, increasing use of sequencing techniques to identify and diagnose diseases, and rapid technological advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment in research and development in the fields of molecular biology and precision medicine are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a routine procedure in molecular biology and forensic analysis. Nucleic acid is a starting point for numerous downstream applications and the quality of nucleic acids in the sample play a major role in determining the success of subsequent steps of analysis. Nucleic acid extraction and purification is majorly done to disintegrate cell envelope and achieve maximal removal of lipids and proteins to obtain high-quality and yield and DNA or RNA. The nucleic acid samples generated by this technique are then used for various purposes such as in sequencing, cloning, polymerase chain reaction, and others. It enables efficient identification and detection of pathogens, microorganism, and genetic aberrations in the given sample. This has contributed significantly to progress of genomics research and is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Increasing application of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsies for early detection and diagnosis of cancer is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of skilled technicians, incidence of nucleic acid degradation, and high costs of reagents and instruments are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Top companies profiled in the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry analysis report:
QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, New England Biolabs, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.
The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing use of reagents and kits during DNA and RNA isolation procedures, rising demand during research studies, and increasing convenience of kits and reagents.
• Magnetic beads segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of magnetic beads in isolation and purification techniques due to its ability to improve assay performance and generate high-quality nucleic samples.
• RNA isolation and purification segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need for RNA isolation for COVID-19 diagnostics and rising use of mRNA for constructing cDNA library.
• Diagnostics segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of DNA and RNA isolation for identifying pathogens and microorganisms in samples.
• Hospitals and diagnostic centers segment revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for early screening and diagnosis of diseases and infections in a cost-efficient, accurate, and time-efficient manner.
• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rising technological advancement, growing investment in biotechnology research, and robust presence of key players in the region.
• In October 2020, Purigen Biosystems, Inc. introduced Ionic Cells to Pure DNA Low Input Kit to help researchers study genetic diseases in limited biological samples. The automated 60-minute workflow produces high-quality DNA samples for study of genetic abnormalities and assessment of treatment response to disease.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market based on product, type, method, application, end-use industry, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Kits & Reagents
• Instruments
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Column
• Magnetic Beads
• Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Genomic DNA isolation and purification
• Plasmid DNA isolation and purification
• RNA isolation and purification
• miRNA isolation and purification
• Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic & Research Institutes
• CROs
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
