Coagulation Analyzers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Reports And Data
Rising awareness about timely diagnosis of blot clots to add growth impetus to coagulation analyzers marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coagulation analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
As well as vitamin K deficiency and heart disease, genetic disorders can contribute to blood clotting. The increasing understanding of blood clots and the fact that they can be avoided with early detection are factors driving the demand for coagulation analyzers. More than 100,000 individuals die per year in the U.S. due to blood clots, according to the CDC. Without warning, people with pulmonary embolism sometimes die. These variables are also driving the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers.
Over the coming years, lack of knowledge of timely blood clot detection and lack of qualified coagulation analyzers would restrict market development. A substantial portion of the population in developed countries is also unaware of the need for routine check-ups. People do not have access to proper healthcare in many under-privileged nations. These factors can pose significant challenges to the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers during the forecast period.
Top companies profiled in the global Coagulation Analyzers industry analysis report:
Abott, Alere, Helena laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, Roche, Siemens, Stago, Sysmex and Thermofisher.
The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.
Key Highlights from the Report
• Roche presented its cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer at the China International Import Expo in 2020. The analyzer, equipped with intelligent Walk Away Reagent Control, is designed to be capable of completely automatic and scheduled reconstitution of reagents. The product also helped boost the coagulation pipeline of Roche’s business in China.
• Analyzers have held a commanding share of total sales in 2020 and are projected to rise over the forecast period at a significant CAGR.
• The highest market share over the forecast period is expected to be held by optical technology. Due to the combination of immunological, chromogenic and photo-optical techniques that have resulted in the development of high-performance, multipurpose optical haemostasis analyzers, this growth is expected.
• The D-dimer segment was projected to account for the largest share in terms of test form.
• The market is segmented into hospitals, testing centres, research institutes and others on the basis of end users.
• In 2020, the clinical laboratory segment had the largest share. For routine haematological examination of patients, clinical laboratory analyzers are usually used in hospitals.
• The largest share of consumables in the commodity category. All tests require the existence of reagents, so large inventories or repeated orders of these materials are placed by hospitals, resulting in greater demand. It is anticipated that the sales of these consumables will increase the amount of research and the development of new assays.
• Due to sufficient hospitals, health centres, and clinics, the Asia Pacific coagulation analyzer market is expected to experience a lucrative growth rate. With economic growth and improved access to healthcare in countries with large populations such as India and China, more people are paying more attention to their health, generating growth opportunities for the industry.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global coagulation analyzers market on the basis of product, technology, test type, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Analyzers
• Clinical Laboratory Analyzers
• Point of Care Analyzers
• Consumables
• Reagents
• Stains
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Mechanical
• Electrochemical
• Optical
• Photo-optical/Chromogenic/Immuno
• Others/Nephelometric
• Others
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• APTT
• D-Dimer
• Fibrinogen
• Prothrombin
• Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Hospitals
• Research Institutes
• Diagnostic Centres
• Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Coagulation Analyzers Market Report:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
