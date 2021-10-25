Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Evolution of a New Subspecialty will growing at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2028

Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Product (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, and Cell Based Matrices) and Application (Spinal fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental Bone Grafting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging market opportunities are expected to be beneficial for the market.

Baxter International Inc.
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
Medtronic Plc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Arthrex, Inc.
NuVasive, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Xtant Medical Holdings

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market growth.