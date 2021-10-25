LFG Nexus Announces Launch of its Brand-new Platform for Gamers and Geek Culture

The platform enables gamers from across the world to connect, stream, find others to group with and be part of a like-minded community.

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LFG Nexus is pleased to announce the official launch of its engaging platform for gamers and geek culture around the globe.LFG Nexus is an innovative and full-spectrum gaming platform for community, social gaming, and geek culture. The platform is unlike any other in the world, offering a safe and fun place to meet others and discuss gaming topics, including video games, Esports, boardgames, collectable card games (Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon), cosplay, LARPs, mobile games, miniature war games (Warhammer), and tabletop games (Dungeons & Dragons, Shadow Run), just to name a few.“LFG Nexus is now live!” proclaims founder Adam Gerstin. “Our one-of-a-kind platform enables users to find gamers to play your favourite games, see what types of events and businesses are in your local area (such as escape rooms, game stores, barber shops, conventions, concerts, workshops, etc.), crowdfunding, as well as watch 18 concurrent streams of Twitch at the same time. We offer so many other features that gamers and geek culture want and would like to officially invite everyone to come and check us out.”Since its official launch on October 1st, 2021, LFG Nexus has already received glowing reviews from its patrons:“The industry is exploding and we’re just at the start of the total addressable market,” says Fares. “This ‘geek culture’ is very loyal and has particular tastes, so if the company can capitalize on this, next stop is the moon.”User Michael Cohen also says, “I know Adam from a business group and he is a straight-forward honest person that has an exciting vision for the gaming community. He is surrounding himself with a great team to bring LFG Nexus to ultimately a level of greatness that will connect gamers around the world. People will have wonderful experiences and many memories for years to come.”For more information about LFG Nexus, or to join the only gaming and geek culture platform that caters to everyone, please visit www.lfgnexus.com About LFG NexusLFG Nexus was founded by Adam Gerstin, a long-time gamer and SEO & Digital Marketing expert. The platform was born in early 2019 and officially went live on October 1st, 2021, after years of robust testing and development.