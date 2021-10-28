Sci-Fi Novel JoinWith.Me to be published in Germany in Spring 2022 under the title “WerdeEinsMit.Mir”

Cover of the 2nd edition of JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier Back Cover of 2nd edition of JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier JoinWith.Me logo, novel by Mike Meier

First published in the United States, the book will be published in Germany as “WerdeEinsMit.Mir” The translation was prepared by Thomas Kuphal.

while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology have the ability to control us as a society, I want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate” — Mike Meier, author of the screenplay & novel JoinWith.Me

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The screenplay debut of Mike Meier entitled " JoinWith.Me " has received multiple accolades for the screenplay, book and video trailer. JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.The book is currently available on Amazon as an eBook and Paperback. In early 2022, the book will also be published in Germany. "JoinWith.Me" in the title is translated as "WerdeEinsMit.Mir"Technology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. For author Mike Meier, the moment where artificial intelligence crosses the threshold into self-awareness is inevitable, yet the question of whether technology actually allows humanity to flourish in a futuristic world remains to be seen.In brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.Meier posits that eventually all of humanity will converge in technology. "It is the ultimate destiny of humankind, and while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology has the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate," he says.The German translation was prepared by Thomas Kuphal.About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. On his own since his teens, he has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he's not writing books or screenplays, you'll find him playing Latin and Flamenco guitar in the Washington, DC area. He holds a Master's degree in political science, as well as a J.D. and LL.M. Foretelling and magic spells are in Mike's blood— his grandfather was the 1930s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami.

