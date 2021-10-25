Science Fiction Screenplay JoinWith.Me wins “Best Sci-Fi Screenplay” at The Philip K Dick Film Festival

Cover of the 2nd edition of JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier Back Cover of 2nd edition of JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier Mike Meier, author of the screenplay and novel JoinWith.Me

The screenplay based on the novel JoinWith.Me (available on Amazon), receives yet another top award.

...while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology have the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize in my story the enduring power of a human connection...” — Mike Meier, author of the screenplay & novel JoinWith.Me

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s “Best Sci-Fi Screenplay” award of The Philip K Dick Film Festival went to JoinWith.Me , a dystopian sci-fi screenplay adapted from Mike Meier ’s first published novel. The mission of the Philip K. Dick Film Festival is to promote original or adapted material inspired by the works of Philip K. Dick, Jorge Luis Borges, Italo Calvino, Robert Anton Wilson, Franz Kafka and others who have explored the metaphysical, the eerie in all its manifestations. The Festival focuses on films and screenplays that challenge the viewers’ reality with ideas and concepts not normally found in conventional stories.JoinWith.Me fits the mold. It is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.Technology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. For author Mike Meier, the moment where artificial intelligence crosses the threshold into self-awareness is inevitable, yet the question of whether technology actually allows humanity to flourish in a futuristic world remains to be seen.In brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.Mike Meier posits that eventually all of humanity may converge in technology. “It is the ultimate destiny of humankind, and while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology have the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize in my story the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate,” he says.The book JoinWith.Me is available at Amazon The website of THE PHILIP K DICK FILM FESTIVAL is https://www.thephilipkdickfilmfestival.com/ About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. On his own since his teens, he has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he’s not writing books or screenplays, you’ll find him playing Latin and Flamenco guitar in the Washington, DC area. He holds a Master’s degree in political science, as well as a J.D. and LL.M. Foretelling and magic spells are in Mike’s blood— his grandfather was the 1930s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami.About JoinWith.MeIn the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.Website https://JoinWith.Me JoinWith.Me by Mike MeierISBN: 978-1-64111-942-9Available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/JoinWith-Me-Machina-Machine-Dystopian-Fiction/dp/164111942X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=joinwith.me%2C+mike+meier&qid=1635097362&qsid=130-9449618-5773850&sr=8-1&sres=164111942X&srpt=ABIS_BOOK

JoinWith.Me trailer for the screenplay and book. The book is now available on Amazon.