Governor Abbott Swears-In Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis In Mission
October 24, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today held a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission, Texas. Governor Abbott was joined by TMD Adjutant General Tracy Norris at the ceremony, which comes after the Governor appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September.
As Deputy Adjutant General, Ulis will lead TMD's coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star, which Governor Abbott launched in March with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.
"Monie Ulis is a courageous, devoted leader with 35 years of extensive experience in the Texas Army National Guard, making him a fantastic choice to serve as Deputy Adjutant General," said Governor Abbott. "Texas has taken unprecedented to steps to secure the border through Operation Lone Star, and the Texas National Guard has played a pivotal role in confronting the crisis in the federal government's absence. Under the leadership of Deputy Adjutant General Ulis, we will continue to respond in full force to address this border crisis and keep Texans safe."
Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:
- Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts
- Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers
- Creating a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas
- Signing a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas
- Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
- Signing 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas
- Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl
- Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis
- Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
- Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas