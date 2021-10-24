High-Temperature Composite Resin Market Size 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Growth
High-temperature composite resin is used in applications where the requirement is beyond the service temperature of typical epoxy materials.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Reports and Data centers around the global High-Temperature Composite Resin market. It offers an in-depth scrutiny of the High-Temperature Composite Resin industry and expands on its key segments, including product type, technology, and end-use segments. In order to deliver a clear understanding of the market mechanism, the authors of the report have included key industry statistics and information on the latest market growth trends in the report. The report highlights some key industry growth aspects such as industry revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, production & consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in market trends, and a slew of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
According to the latest report, The Global High-Temperature Composite Resin Market size is forecast to reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2027 from USD 0.89 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.9% through the forecast period. The market research report sheds light on the key regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It thus ascertains the product demand & supply ratios and revenue share of each regional market. Furthermore, the report draws readers’ attention to the intensely competitive scenario of the High-Temperature Composite Resin industry and mentions some of the strategic developments such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations taking place in the industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis are among the other key components of this report that highlight the emerging market trends, opportunities, challenges, and threats.
Competitive Landscape:
The leading companies in the industry are Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Hexion Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, DIC Corporation, Lonza AG, Arkema S.A., Nexam Chemical Holding AB, and Ube Industries, Ltd. The industry players are focusing on capacity expansion to meet growing demand.
The global materials & chemicals industry has gained major momentum over recent years, owing to many favorable factors. Major factors contributing to industry revenue growth include rise in global populace and rapid surge in demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, personal care & hygiene products, cosmetics, and other consumer products. Other factors driving industry revenue growth are extensive use of raw materials & chemicals in various industries including buildings & construction, agriculture, food & beverage, power & energy, pulp & paper, textile, automotive, and consumer goods industries, rising environmental awareness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials and chemicals, and rising demand for organic, high-performance chemicals.
Segments Covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of Resin, Manufacturing Process, End User, and region:
Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyimide
BMI
Epoxy
Phenolic
Thermoplastic
Cyanate Ester
Others
End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Building & Construction
Others
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)
Why should buy this report?
Provides in depth research analysis of the overall High-Temperature Composite Resin market. which can help save time for start-up businesses related to the High-Temperature Composite Resin Market.
The High-Temperature Composite Resin markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The High-Temperature Composite Resin report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the High-Temperature Composite Resin report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
