301 Digital Media Announces Expansion of Strategic Marketing Alliance with Beauty CS Group
Partnership Poised to Enhance Both Companies’ Expertise and Create Myriad Synergies in Beauty and Lifestyle Performance Marketing
I’m excited to bring our team’s expertise to the table in support of Beauty CS Group's amazing client brands.”NASHVILLE, TN, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 301 Digital Media announces the expansion of a strategic marketing alliance with Beauty CS Group, a beauty and lifestyle consultancy with offices in Nashville, Chicago, and Kansas City. This alliance expands upon a previous partnership between the companies in support of Erase the Cake, an emerging lifestyle brand and long-term client of Beauty CS Group.
The partnership will bring 301 Digital Media’s ecommerce, performance marketing, and technology skills together to support Beauty CS Group’s wide array of B2B and B2C clients in the beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness industries. In addition, Beauty CS Group will bring enhanced branding and PR expertise to expand and strengthen 301 Digital Media’s portfolio of clients.
Suzanne Kopulos, co-founder of Beauty CS Group, expressed excitement about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with the 301 Digital Media Team! 301 has yielded our clients strong digital growth. They are continually paving the way with first-to-market unique digital campaigns gaining audience expansion. This collaboration allows us to leverage innovative, creative, and personalized digital marketing experiences for all of our beauty, fashion, and wellness brands.”
The initial partnership emerged organically during the early days of the pandemic. As advertisers across nearly every industry abandoned their media campaigns and paused spending while the pandemic unfolded, the teams at 301 Digital Media and Beauty CS Group used the downtime to strategise and close new clients during an unprecedented period of recession in the advertising industry.
Helming the partnership for 301 Digital Media is the company’s SVP and newest partner, Sandi Legeman, who is not only an expert in all things audience development, but also an avid consumer of many of the lifestyle brands in the Beauty CS Group portfolio. “This partnership is a perfect fit not only for our two companies, but for me personally as well. Working with Suzanne, Karey and the Beauty CS Group has given me an enhanced appreciation for the lifestyle brands I come into contact with every day, and I’m excited to bring our team’s expertise to the table in support of these consumer amazing brands.”
For more information about Beauty CS Group, visit: beautycsgroup.com. For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About Beauty CS Group
Beauty CS Group is a full-service creative marketing consulting agency focused on the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and health + wellness spaces. Beauty CS Group are brand builders, thought leaders and innovation seekers, focused on developing long-term strategies leading to successful retail partnerships. A team of storytellers and creative minds who develop, design and deliver compelling campaigns communicating your brand message directly to your core audience, Beauty CS Group is digitally driven, leveraging unique content planning, social media and technology to generate traffic and revenue results. BCSG on Instagram: @beautycsgroup
Beauty CS Group: You have big ideas. Beauty CS brings them to life! Let’s build something beautiful together.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy, and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients’ team. Offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
301 Digital Media: A different kind of agency.
