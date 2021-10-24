(Video) Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan For Tomorrow’s Iran Guarantees Democracy, Equality, and Social Justice

October 24, 2021 - In one act, more than 120 video messages by the Iranian women across Iran were broadcast on Simaye Azadi TV, Showing their support for Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): In one act, more than 120 video messages by the Iranian women across Iran were broadcast on Simaye Azadi TV, Showing their support for Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran.

October 24, 2021 - The network of the Iranian opposition movement inside Iran, also known as the Resistance Units, celebrated the anniversary of Maryam Rajavi’s election by the Iranian Resistance in 1993 as the President-elect for an interim period after

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The network of the MEK Iinside Iran also known as the Resistance Units, celebrated the anniversary of Maryam Rajavi’s election by the Iranian Resistance in 1993 as the President-elect for an interim period after the overthrow of the regime.

October 24, 2021 - In various parts of Tehran and major cities such as Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz, the supporters of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) installed large posters of Maryam Rajavi and took

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): In various parts of Tehran and major cities such as Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz, the supporters of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) installed large posters of Maryam Rajavi.

October 24, 2021 - Some of their slogans read, “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and human rights for the Iranian people,” “We will take back Iran and rebuild this beautiful country,” and “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Some of their slogans read, “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and human rights for the Iranian people,” “We will take back Iran and rebuild this beautiful country,” and “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”

October 24, 2021 - These brave activities take place against intense repression of any support for MEK inside Iran, which the regime punishes with arrest, imprisonment, torture, and execution.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): These brave activities take place against intense repression of any support for MEK inside Iran, which the regime punishes with arrest, imprisonment, torture, and execution.

October 24, 2021 - The Resistance Units also wrote anti-regime slogans on the walls such as “No to the mullahs’ regime, yes to people’s sovereignty in a pluralistic and free republic” and “No to forced hijab, no to forced religion, no to a forced rule.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Resistance Units also wrote anti-regime slogans on the walls such as “No to the mullahs’ regime, yes to people’s sovereignty in a pluralistic and free republic” and “No to forced hijab, no to forced religion, no to a forced rule.”

October 22, 2021 - different areas of Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Ahvaz, Ardabil, Qom, Rasht, Kashan, Semnan, Sari, Urmia, Anzali, Amol, Neyshabur, Nowshahr, Rudsar, Langarud, Chalus, Lahijan, Gorgan, Kazerun, Kashmar, Omidiyeh, Khas

(NCRI) and (PMOI/MEK): different areas of Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Ahvaz, Ardabil, Qom, Rasht, Kashan, Semnan, Sari, Urmia, Anzali, Amol, Neyshabur, Nowshahr, Rudsar, Langarud, Chalus, Lahijan, Gorgan, Kazerun, Kashmar, Omidiyeh, Khash, Saravan.

October 22, 2021 - On the anniversary of the introduction of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi as the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for the transition period, the Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI)

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): On the anniversary of the introduction of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi as the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for the transition period, the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK.

These activities take place against intense repression of any support for MEK inside Iran, which the regime punishes with, imprisonment, torture, and execution.

In one act, more than 120 video messages by the Iranian women across Iran were broadcast on Simaye Azadi TV, Showing their support for Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network of the Iranian opposition movement inside Iran, also known as the Resistance Units, celebrated the anniversary of Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) election by the Iranian Resistance in 1993 as the President-elect for an interim period after the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.

In various parts of Tehran and major cities such as Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz, the supporters of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) installed large posters of Maryam Rajavi and took to graffiti with slogans supporting her for a free Iran.

Some of their slogans read:

“Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and human rights for the Iranian people,”.

“We will take back Iran and rebuild this beautiful country,” and

“Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”

These brave activities take place against intense repression of any support for MEK inside Iran, which the regime punishes with arrest, imprisonment, torture, and execution.

The Resistance Units also wrote anti-regime slogans on the walls such as “No to the mullahs’ regime, yes to people’s sovereignty in a pluralistic and free republic” and “No to forced hijab, no to forced religion, no to a forced rule.”

Despite threats, the supporters of the Iranian opposition took the risk and sent video messages expressing that Maryam Rajavi is their only hope and guarantee for a free Iran.

The activities of the Resistance Units took place in different areas of Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz, Karaj, Ahvaz, Kashan, Kazerun, Nishabur, Rudsar, Rasht, Noshahr, Chalus, Lahijan, Semnan, Omidiyeh, Urmia, Shahrud, Amol, Qom, Jahrom, Kashmar, Khash, Saravan, Anzali, Gorgan, Langroud, Sari, Shahroud, Nishabur, Ardabil, Yasuj, Kermanshah, Hamadan, Khoramabad, Sari, Qazvin, Bandar Abbas, Arak, Kerman, Bushehr, Shahre Kord, Zahedan, Yazd, Sanandaj, Ilam, Zanjan, Birjand, Bojnurd, Mahshahr, Chabahar, Maragheh, Shahin Shahr, Kashan, Abadan, Susangerd, Astarah, and Kazeroun.

In one act, more than 120 video messages by the Iranian women across Iran were broadcast on Simaye Azadi TV, Showing their support for Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran.

“Iran will be free. I have faith in this. Because with Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran we have a guarantee for freedoms in Iran,” said a woman from Tehran in her video message.

While playing guitar, a young woman from Urmia said in her message, “Dear Maryam Rajavi, we live for the day you come to Iran. We have learned from you that ‘we can, and we must.’”

“As a young Iranian woman, I support Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran. Because I want my people to live in freedom and prosperity. And I don’t want to see any Iranian girl be worried about what she wears,” a message from Ilam.

Another young woman from Tehran who got to know Mrs. Rajavi recently said, “As an Iranian woman, my wish is to see a free Iran and equal rights for women and men.

I also have the right to welfare and prosperous life. But in Iran, we are deprived of our rights.

I totally agree with Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for a free Iran. For strong women and girls in Iran. So that we can live happily and insecurity in our country. So, we will fight for a free Iran.”

In recent years, the MEK has managed to gain more support among Iran’s new generation who yearns for a free, democratic, and prosperous Iran.

Back in July, during the three-day Free Iran World Summit from July 10 to 12, the Resistance Units sent one thousand messages of support from across the country.

Simultaneous with the activities of the Iranian Resistance Units in Iran the Iranian diaspora expressed their support for Maryam Rajavi and celebrated the anniversary of her election by using the hashtag #IStandWithMaryamRajavi on Twitter.

Many young women explained in their video messages the reason they support Maryam Rajavi.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

MEK Resistance Units spread messages of Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the NCRI

You just read:

(Video) Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan For Tomorrow’s Iran Guarantees Democracy, Equality, and Social Justice

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan For Tomorrow’s Iran Guarantees Democracy, Equality, and Social Justice
(Video) Davoud Rahmani: A Thug Representing Iran’s Misogynist Regime
(Video) Iran - Resistance Units Run a National Campaign in Support of Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for a Free Iran
View All Stories From This Author