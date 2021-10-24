(Video) Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan For Tomorrow’s Iran Guarantees Democracy, Equality, and Social Justice
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): In one act, more than 120 video messages by the Iranian women across Iran were broadcast on Simaye Azadi TV, Showing their support for Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The network of the MEK Iinside Iran also known as the Resistance Units, celebrated the anniversary of Maryam Rajavi’s election by the Iranian Resistance in 1993 as the President-elect for an interim period after the overthrow of the regime.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): In various parts of Tehran and major cities such as Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz, the supporters of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) installed large posters of Maryam Rajavi.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Some of their slogans read, “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and human rights for the Iranian people,” “We will take back Iran and rebuild this beautiful country,” and “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): These brave activities take place against intense repression of any support for MEK inside Iran, which the regime punishes with arrest, imprisonment, torture, and execution.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Resistance Units also wrote anti-regime slogans on the walls such as “No to the mullahs’ regime, yes to people’s sovereignty in a pluralistic and free republic” and “No to forced hijab, no to forced religion, no to a forced rule.”
(NCRI) and (PMOI/MEK): different areas of Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Ahvaz, Ardabil, Qom, Rasht, Kashan, Semnan, Sari, Urmia, Anzali, Amol, Neyshabur, Nowshahr, Rudsar, Langarud, Chalus, Lahijan, Gorgan, Kazerun, Kashmar, Omidiyeh, Khash, Saravan.
Despite threats, the supporters of the Iranian opposition took the risk and sent video messages expressing that Maryam Rajavi is their only hope and guarantee for a free Iran.
“Iran will be free. I have faith in this. Because with Maryam Rajavi and her ten-point plan for the future of Iran we have a guarantee for freedoms in Iran,” said a woman from Tehran in her video message.
While playing guitar, a young woman from Urmia said in her message, “Dear Maryam Rajavi, we live for the day you come to Iran. We have learned from you that ‘we can, and we must.’”
“As a young Iranian woman, I support Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for the future of Iran. Because I want my people to live in freedom and prosperity. And I don’t want to see any Iranian girl be worried about what she wears,” a message from Ilam.
Another young woman from Tehran who got to know Mrs. Rajavi recently said, “As an Iranian woman, my wish is to see a free Iran and equal rights for women and men.
I also have the right to welfare and prosperous life. But in Iran, we are deprived of our rights.
I totally agree with Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for a free Iran. For strong women and girls in Iran. So that we can live happily and insecurity in our country. So, we will fight for a free Iran.”
In recent years, the MEK has managed to gain more support among Iran’s new generation who yearns for a free, democratic, and prosperous Iran.
Back in July, during the three-day Free Iran World Summit from July 10 to 12, the Resistance Units sent one thousand messages of support from across the country.
Simultaneous with the activities of the Iranian Resistance Units in Iran the Iranian diaspora expressed their support for Maryam Rajavi and celebrated the anniversary of her election by using the hashtag #IStandWithMaryamRajavi on Twitter.
Many young women explained in their video messages the reason they support Maryam Rajavi.
