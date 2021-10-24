Chinese Teens Wu Dianchao, Ni Zixin Win Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship Titles

The top three boys and girls at the end of the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship with event sponsors and officials Wu Dianchao and Ni Zixin, winners of the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship Wu Dianchao in action during the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship

Sixteen-year-old golfer Wu Dianchao confirmed his place in the 2021 and 2022 Volvo China Open with victory in the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship.

I'm so pleased to have qualified for the Volvo China Open - I've waited such a long time for this.” — Wu Dianchao

CHONGQING, CHINA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen-year-old Chinese golfer Wu Dianchao confirmed his place in the 2021 and 2022 Volvo China Open following a solid 5&4 victory over local boy Zhou Yanhan in the boys' final of the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship in Chongqing.

Runner up three years ago, Wu was making his third appearance in the tournament and it was certainly a case of third time lucky for the Guangdong teenager, the fifth seed in the 32-player event staged at Sun Kingdom Sports Club.

"It's the first time I've played against Zhou Yanhan who is a tough opponent and a great putter," said a delighted Wu. "I'm so pleased to have qualified for the Volvo China Open - I've waited such a long time for this.

"Throughout the tournament I followed my caddie's advice, read the greens carefully, and controlled the strength and speed of the putts. I also listened to my coach's advice and maintained a strong peace of mind."

For 13-year-old runner-up Zhou - winner of the Volvo China Junior Challenge earlier in the week - it was a long week. "I felt a lot of pressure today and I think that affected my performance," he said, after his sixth round of golf in five days. "Wu played aggressive golf and I could see the gaps in our technique and overall game. But I'll go away and practice much harder in the future."

In the girls' competition, victory went to 14-year-old Ni Zixin from Wuhan who was making her debut in the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship and defeated fourth seed Ji Yuai by two holes.

"Ji Yuai is a much more experienced player and I've always admired her," said the new girls' champion and number two seed. "She has perfect technique, especially in her iron play. To be honest, I never thought I could win the championship but my driving and putting were key to me doing well and I'm delighted with that."

Now in its 27th consecutive year, the Volvo China Open is the season finale of the 2021 China Tour and the longest-running professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland. It will take place from December 16-19 at the Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club with a total tournament prize-fund of RMB 2 million.

After tournament play ends, the number one player on the China Tour money list will be revealed and will receive his playing card and full playing rights for the 2021-2022 European Tour.

The 2021 Volvo China Open is hosted by the China Golf Association, sponsored by Volvo Cars, promoted and operated by Teamfirst Management Ltd., and sanctioned by the China Tour.

