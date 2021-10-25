From Auntie Fee to Pop Music Artist ‘Tyrell Ford’ Launches King $corp into the Stratosphere

Model Tyrell Ford King $corp Tyrell Ford on the Red Carpet

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a high school phenom turn a wise-cracking motherly figure into a household name? Meet Tyrell Ford a model, actor, and recording artist who used his social media acumen to launch YouTube sensation Auntie Fee into the stratosphere. While just a teen, Tyrell found he had a gift for striking the right chords to draw attention to burgeoning newcomers. With his laptop and mobile device, Tyrell changed the trajectory of one fantastic home cook who shocked millions of viewers with tips on life while dropping unexpected expletives. Auntie Fee’s comedic videos exploded on the scene and through his connections with the Steve Harvey show, she was booked and soon became a fan favorite.

Today, Tyrell turns his hand at several successful ventures including real estate investments, modeling and more. The 6’0 foot mocha-colored male model has a 100-watt smile that graced catwalk events from New York to the United Kingdom. His sought-after athletic look is an attention grabber when attending high-brow social events.

Ford, a versatile actor known for “Water is Not Enough”, “Mercy Street” and the television documentary “Legends and Lies” are always ready for his next big scene. Over the years, Tyrell hit many acting milestones including working on “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.” The growing actor was also seen in the critically acclaimed movie Loving as well as the crime drama “Thou Shalt Not Kill.”

The 24-year-old serial entrepreneur has thrown his hat in the music arena as King $corp. His popular cuts “Better” and “Laying in the Sun” are currently streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and all music platforms totaling 21,000 streams and counting. His latest single called "SERVE" drops on Friday, November 19th. Tyrell is a free spirit who easily flows between Rap, Hip Hop, and Pop.

“I believe in the power of music so my intentions are to help set listeners free from mental bondage and toxic manipulation while listening to good music they can vibe to,” says Tyrell.

The rugged yet lean fashion model is more than a pretty face with a golden voice. He is a multi-faceted creative blessed with both beauty and brains.

Through his growing real estate business, Ford - not yet 30 – acquires investments across the states alongside his partners. As the owner of Candore Property Solutions, Tyrell offers distressed homeowners a way out. With strategic financing options, the team at Candore Property Solutions helps homeowners avoid foreclosure.

Tyrell Ford is the full package. Musician. Model. Actor. Real Estate Investor and Digital Marketing Master.

For more information contact Tyrell Ford at FordCanHelp@gmail.com or via social media @iamKingScorp