IRONWOOD ACADEMY and the ROBOTIX INSTITUTE HOST AN AREA-WIDE ROBOTICS COMPETITION NOVEMBER 6, 2021

Ironwood Academy & RobotiX Institute are hosting an area-wide robotics competition on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironwood Academy, a private, Christian hybrid school for homeschool students in grades K-12, and the RobotiX Institute, a Franklin-based educational company providing robotics and Python coding classes, are hosting an area-wide robotics competition on Saturday, November 6, 2021. All young inventors and parents are invited to witness this mega event of innovation and technology, showcasing the coding expertise of young minds. This is a fun-filled technology playground experience aimed at igniting the imagination of boys and girls.

Twenty-six teams (over 120 people), representing Innovation Robotics, Head Middle School, The RobotiX Institute, The Covenant School, Franklin Road Academy, Valor School and Portland East Middle School, will program and build devices that are designed to perform specific tasks in a limited time period. The competition runs from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and will take place at Ironwood Academy’s Cool Springs campus at 405 Duke Drive, Suite 210, in Franklin, TN. The competition is designed to introduce boys and girls in grades pre-K through high school, to real-world technology, engineering, and robotics in Middle Tennessee.

The RobotiX Institute’s robotics competition team, composed of its students, recently won the local, regional and national robotics competitions. The RobotiX Institute has been successful in creating a fun-filled educational environment for students across all ages to do coding and engineering skills through robotics. In the today’s world, coding in an essential skill as society is leaping towards automation and robotics. Instructors at the RobotiX Institute are Carnegie-Mellon certified teachers with decades of industry experience.