Conjugate Vaccines Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2021 to 2030
Conjugate vaccines refer to those vaccines that contain bacterial capsule polysaccharide or the antigen attached or conjugated to a protein.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Conjugate Vaccines Market by Type (Monovalent Conjugate Vaccines, and Multivalent Conjugate Vaccines), by Disease Indication (Pneumococcal, Influenza, Diphtheria Tetanus and Pertussis [DTP], Meningococcal, and Others), by Pathogen Type (Bacterial Conjugate Vaccine, Viral Conjugate Vaccine, and Combination [Viral and Bacterial] Conjugate Vaccine), and by End User (Pediatrics and Adults) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Conjugate vaccines refer to those vaccines that contain bacterial capsule polysaccharide or the antigen attached or conjugated to a protein. This protein has a key role in enhancing the immunogenic property of the polysaccharide. These vaccines are mainly used to immunize infants and children against invasive disease caused by Hib bacteria, H. influenzae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Neisseria meningitidis. The increase in use of conjugate vaccines for adults, rise in number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines, growth in prevalence of diseases caused by microorganisms such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Neisseria meningitidis, and technological advancements majorly drive the growth of the market. In contrast, low accessibility to vaccines in remote areas and complex production procedure of conjugate vaccine restraint the market growth.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
This report segments the market on the basis of type, disease indication, pathogen type, end user, and region.
Based on type, the market is bifurcated into monovalent conjugate vaccines and multivalent conjugate vaccines. Based on disease indication, it is classified into pneumococcal, influenza, diphtheria and pertussis (DTP), meningococcal, and others. Based on pathogen type, it is categorized into bacterial conjugate vaccine, viral conjugate vaccine, and combination (viral and bacterial) conjugate vaccine. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into pediatrics and adults. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The Major Key Players Are:
Novartis AG, Neuron Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech, Biological E, GlaxoSmithKline, plc., Merck and Company, and CSL Limited.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Conjugate Vaccines Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Conjugate Vaccines Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Conjugate Vaccines Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016
3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities…
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What is the market value of Conjugate Vaccines Market report in forecast period?
Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?
Q3. What is the market value of Conjugate Vaccines Market in 2020?
Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Conjugate Vaccines Market report?
Q5. Does the Conjugate Vaccines Market company is profiled in the report?
Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Conjugate Vaccines Market?
Q7. Does the Conjugate Vaccines Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?
Q8. What are the key trends in the Conjugate Vaccines Market report?
