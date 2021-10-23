Virtual Fitting Room Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Virtual Fitting Room Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global virtual fitting room market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global virtual fitting room market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026.
A virtual fitting room refers to a technology designed for online shoppers to try various products, including accessories, sunglasses, watches, shoes, and clothes. It provides a convenient and personalized shopping experience to consumers as compared to brick-and-mortar outlets.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Trends:
The global virtual fitting room market is primarily driven by the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The rapid spread of the virus has increased the safety concerns among individuals, thereby influencing VFR solutions for social distancing measures. Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet has also led to the high-end fashion trend, which represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several e-commerce platforms have adopted VFR solutions combined with online fitting and customization to improve customer experience, build brand loyalty and reduce expenses. Moreover, the development of next-generation interactive VFRs, such as tactile output devices or haptic interfaces, mimic texture and roughness using electrically generated fields. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.
Global Virtual Fitting Room Market 2021-26 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
AstraFit
ELSE Corp Srl
Fit Analytics
FXGear Inc.
Magic Mirror
MemoMi Labs Inc.
Metail
SenseMi DMCC
True Fit Corporation
Visualook and Zugara Inc.
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Application:
Apparel
Beauty and Cosmetic
Eyewear
Footwear
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Physical Store
Virtual Store
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
