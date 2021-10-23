Domestic Assault/ Rutland Barracks
CASE#: 21B404358
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2021 / 2111 hours
LOCATION: Benson
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Keith Prevost
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT
Victim: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22, 2021, at approximately 2111 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Benson. Troopers arrived at a residence in Benson and made contact with a male who was identified as Keith Prevost.
Investigation revealed Prevost caused bodily injury to a family or household member during an argument.
Prevost was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Fair Haven Police Department for processing.
He was later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.