Domestic Assault/ Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 21B404358

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2021 / 2111 hours

LOCATION: Benson

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Keith Prevost

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

Victim: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22, 2021, at approximately 2111 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Benson. Troopers arrived at a residence in Benson and made contact with a male who was identified as Keith Prevost.

Investigation revealed Prevost caused bodily injury to a family or household member during an argument.

Prevost was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Fair Haven Police Department for processing.

He was later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.