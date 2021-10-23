Lori Evans of Evans Construction & Design Wins Two Prestigious Awards from the American Society of Interior Designers

The Interior Designer was awarded first place in the ‘Kitchen’ and ‘Model Home’ categories.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Evans of Evans Construction & Design , a local custom home building and design firm, has been awarded first prize in two categories in the American Society of Interior Designers 2021 Design Competition. Designated first place winner in the ‘Kitchen’ category for her ‘Hamptons in Florida Family Kitchen,’ and first also in the ‘Model Home’ category for her show home in Alachua, Florida, Lori was also awarded second place in ‘Wildcard’ for her ‘Abaco Pool Bath,’ and second again in the ‘Residential Individual Space’ for her ‘Fresh and Classic Owners' Suite.’“We love what we do and it's an honor to be recognized,” says Lori, co-owner of the company. “Our customers’ testimonials are always our best advertisement, but it’s great to be recognized by such a well-respected institution as the American Society of Interior Designers.”Judging for the 2021 Design Competition was made with specific criteria in mind, including:• Scale and proportion• Color composition• Creative and functional use of space• Relationship of materials, textures, and patterns• And a lot more.Lori describes the Model Home project for which she won first prize:“Bright, fresh, clean and "Hamptons-like"...that was the order for this home. Bright blue, celadon, navy and white were woven throughout this amazing Florida home. Cedar shakes on the exterior with dark woods floors and crisp white trim work and cabinetry throughout the interior. Nothing trendy, everything timeless... but injected with a bit of fun. A huge world mural for the kid’s playroom, playful handprinted wallpaper for the pool bath and pops of blue everywhere keep things interesting. Classic woodworking and trim details, traditional fixtures and fittings ground the home throughout. Deep, dark navy rooms with black and white floors add some mystery. Add it all up, a perfect "Hamptons in Florida" home!”Having received numerous awards in the past, Lori is renowned throughout the North Florida area for her spectacular creations.Evans Construction & Design specializes in remodeling, design, commercial and residential building.“We make a point of staying on top of all the current design trends which we then translate and customize according to our customers’ needs and lifestyle,” adds Lori.For more information about the company, visit their website at EvansConstructionandDesign.com.About Lori EvansLori Evans is an Interior Designer and co-owner of Evans Construction & Design, a custom home building and design firm in Gainesville, Florida. With over twenty years of experience, she specializes in new home construction, design and remodeling. In 2017, Lori created a design blog, TheEvansEdit.com, to share projects, tips, ideas and inspiration she's acquired over the years. A graduate of the University of Florida, Lori's work has been nationally published and recognized with numerous ASID awards, including multiple Residential Individual Spaces, Residential Renovations, Outdoor Living projects and Healthcare spaces.