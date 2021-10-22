JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE DELISTING OF ITS COMMON SHARES FROM THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to its press release dated October 5, 2021, Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) (NEX: JFC.H) announces that the Company has completed its delisting from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on October 22, 2021. The Company had previously received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at the special meeting of its shareholders held on August 9, 2021.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Director and CEO
Telephone: 1-416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
For more information, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Director and CEO
Telephone: 1-416-710-4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Jaguar Financial Corporation
+1 416-710-4906
mlerner10@gmail.com