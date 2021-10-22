Bitcoin Latinum Focuses on Poker’s Blockchain Future
Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is positioning itself to power the future of poker by harnessing the blockchainPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin Latinum, The secure next-generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency capable of massive transaction volume, digital asset management, cyber security, and capacity is announcing a series of initiatives aimed at the poker world.
Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is positioning itself to power the future of poker by harnessing the blockchain to facilitate larger transaction volume, improved data management, and processing power. The tokenization of online poker using LTNM will allow for an increased number of global users, expand adaptability from Poker websites, and enhance wallet and currency storage security and convenience.
One of Bitcoin Latinum’s endorsers, legendary poker champion, Phil Hellmuth, recently won his record-setting 16th World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. This win now puts Hellmuth six WSOP victories ahead of fellow poker legends Phil Ivey, Doyle Brunson and Johnny Chan, who each have 10 WSOP bracelets. “I signed with Bitcoin Latinum because I believe the company will make it easier for crypto to be used by everyone on an everyday basis,” said Hellmuth. “In the future I’ll be able to use Bitcoin Latinum to buy my everyday purchases such as Starbucks coffee. Try doing that with Bitcoin or Ethereum and it’s nearly a $10 fee.”
Bitcoin Latinum recently announced plans to officially list on four top-tier public exchanges, under the ticker LTNM. The exchanges are DigiFinex ($1.4 billion in daily trading volume) , FMFW (formerly Bitcoin.com and operating with $3.3 billion in daily trading volume), XT.com, and BitMart.com crypto exchanges by the end of 2021. As a testament to the popularity and growing global adoption, Bitcoin’s price rally recently crossed $60,000.
Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and poised to revolutionize digital transactions - reducing transaction fees to around $0.10 with a current maximum fee of 1%.
Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, Asia's premier blockchain company, was selected by Bitcoin Latinum as its foundation partner. Monsoon is focused on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging the latest blockchain technology to develop powerful business solutions that allow the successful digitization of and listing of assets across a variety of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and media and entertainment. Dr. Donald Basile, Monsoon's CEO and founder, is the former CEO of Fusion IO, a company known for playing a major role in implementing the cloud systems at Apple and Facebook as well as partnerships with HP, IBM, and Dell.
In Q2 2021 Bitcoin Latinum announced a groundbreaking green initiative to achieve a carbon net-zero footprint. This will be achieved through an enhanced proof of stake consensus protocol system for settling transactions. As a further commitment to sustainable environmental practices, Bitcoin Latinum officially joined the Crypto Climate Accord. Bitcoin Latinum sold out its initial two pre-sales. More information on obtaining LTNM is available at https://bitcoinlatinum.com/
FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.
Kai Okada
Bitcoin Latinum
Kai.Okada@BitcoinLatinum.com