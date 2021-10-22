Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC Announces EMDR Therapy Counselor Staff Totals

EMDR Therapy Offered by Healthy Families of Albuquerque LLC 505-842-9911 EMDR Therapy Offered by Healthy Families of Albuquerque LLC CALL 505-842-9911

Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC, the leader in therapy , and counseling in Albuquerque, NM, announces its counselor totals that specialize in EMDR therapy

We encourage people seeking therapy to call Healthy Families of Albuquerque to discuss how EMDR therapy can help you work through issues, anxiety and trauma you want to resolve in your life." — Angela Maes, LCSW, Owner

Healthy Families of Albuquerque, LLC, the leader in therapy , and counseling in Albuquerque, NM, is proud to announces its current counselor totals that specialize in EMDR therapy. The company currently has 13 trained EMDR therapists working with the company.

The acronym "EMDR," which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, is a unique therapy that helps to relieve people from psychological stress.

The Miracle and Therapeutic Effectiveness of EMDR

There are plenty of new ways to engage in therapy that do not align with what you would think of decades ago. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing is not a new method of therapy; in fact, it has been around since the late 1980s. There have been plenty of studies of successful uses of eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy. This effective form of therapy helps work miracles for people who need personal therapy.

As the name suggests, this form of therapy helps many people cope with traumas, especially trauma that is unprocessed or not at the forefront of one’s mind through desensitization and reprocessing. This simply means that the client will be re-exposed to events in their lives to reprocess how they cope with it. Using bilateral stimulation such as side to side eye movements, hand or knee tapping, or tappers (electronic device), the level of disturbance experienced when recalling these painful events is greatly reduced.

“ We encourage people seeking therapy in and around the Albuquerque metro area to call Healthy Families of Albuquerque to discuss how EMDR therapy can help you work through issues, anxiety and trauma you want to resolve in your life."

— Angela Maes, LCSW, Owner

EMDR works with targeting the negative aspects of your memories and retraining your brain not to experience as much pain as you once had. This therapy is said to work miracles because, during each session, your doctor should measure your level of disturbance and evaluate and compare from previous sessions afterward. As time goes on, you will notice that your level of disturbance or your fears and anxieties have greatly lessened from the beginning of your sessions with your doctor. It is important that you go to a professional to help you through your eye movement desensitization and reprocessing so that you do not create new triggers or worsen your disorder.

Healthy Families of Albuquerque LLC specializes in Counseling in Albuquerque. We offer unique services with highly qualified licensed therapists who are dedicated to helping people achieve optimum emotional health. Together our team is trained in some of the most successful techniques known to the therapy world.

Our therapists are dedicated to supporting our community and its members through the development and maintenance of healthy family bonds. The mission of Healthy Families is to help individuals and families heal and grow strong.

We serve greater Albuquerque with two locations. Our counseling services include but are not limited to the following areas: Holistic therapy, EMDR, grief, trauma, PTSD, youth, adolescence, LGBTQ community, sexuality, anxiety, depression, pain, and terminal illness.

