InterContinental Beverage Capital and Auctus Capital Partners Announce Strategic Alliance

This agreement will expand IBC’s capital formation capabilities and enhance Auctus’ presence in the food and beverage sector

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterContinental Beverage Capital , Inc. (“IBC”) announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Auctus Capital Partners Inc. (“Auctus”), a Chicago-based investment banking firm. IBC is an established, New York-based, advisory group that works in the beverage, CPG, and infused-beverage sectors, with deep experience in all industry segments and disciplines.



This agreement establishes a collaboration between IBC and Auctus to expand IBC’s capital formation capabilities and to enhance Auctus’ presence in the food and beverage sector of their consumer industry network. Both companies see this as a unique alignment of complementary skill sets to provide clients with a single-source advisory and capital solution. Prospective client companies include those needing mergers and acquisition services, debt or equity capital raising services, or other financial advisory services.

Joseph J. Messina, Managing Director and Co-Founder of InterContinental Beverage Capital stated, “We are proud to say that IBC’s advisory practice is considered one of the finest in the beverage industry. Our IBC’s partners have demonstrated successful track records with deep functional and industry expertise. Their depth of knowledge empowers us to address complex and unusual industry problems, including the many effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Our relationship with Auctus will enable us to provide clients with meaningful capital solutions to address their ever-increasing business challenges.”

Carl Cordova, Managing Director at Auctus, stated, “We have known the professionals at IBC for many years as domain experts driven to serve their clients with the utmost excellence and integrity for which we also strive. Auctus looks forward to our collaboration with IBC as we serve our shared sector clients and pursue opportunities for transformative synergies.”

About InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC)

IBC is a New York-based advisory firm that provides both capital and product strategies, with a focus on the beverage and consumer products industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, capital resources, consultants, recruiters, and management teams with representative offices in Atlanta, Boca-Raton, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Lugano, Switzerland. For more information, log onto http: https://inbevcapital.com/

About Auctus Capital Partners

Auctus Capital Partners is a leading financial services and investment banking firm focused exclusively on creating value for the lower middle market. It specializes in merger & acquisition advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. Auctus’ senior bankers have deep domain expertise across a range of industries, with the necessary foresight to navigate highly complex transactions to maximize value and achieve optimal outcomes for clients.