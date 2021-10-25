Mystical “Dogs of the Wild” Reimagines the Fantasy Genre with Man’s Best Friend

Dogs of the Wild by Kevin Blaize Dogs of the Wild by author Kevin Blaize Dogs of the Wild Book signing

LONG POND, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific writer Kevin Blaize does it again with his latest mind-bending tale “Dogs of the Wild.” In this suspenseful, nail-biter we find a battle raging between two dominant animal clans. Each tribe is fighting to rule the land – but which one will win?

The faithful and dependable dogs are protectors of the land while their cousins the unruly wolves want to shake up the power structure and take the land for themselves. This epic battle takes place in the mystical Great Forest. This lush land is a domain untouched by humans, where animals reign and roam freely. Though the central cast includes dogs and wolves other animal characters play a key role in the ecosystem. For instance, the devious Dranco the Vulture makes his debut in book two.

The exciting page-turner is written in loving memory of Shadow. The beloved satiny black Rottweiler was a protector and friend to writer Kevin Blaize. Rottweilers are known for their devoted and loving, nature. These attributes coupled with his uncanny intelligence made Shadow the perfect muse. His protective manner and loyalty were the catalyst for the protagonists in Dogs of the Wild.

Dogs of the Wild is the timeless story of resilience and stick-to-itiveness that sets the packs apart. With the subtexts of politics, love, and desire, Dogs of the Wild is the perfect interplay between the fictional world and today’s realities. The moving themes resonate with readers all over the world.

Fans rave “I started reading and was hooked. I thought it was a cross between Lion King and National Geographic, but then it caught me off guard. I loved it and I am looking forward to book two.”

This roller coaster ride is tailored for readers 11 years old and up. The exciting tale is wowing adults too and is soon to be made into an animated series voiced by rich vocal actors who will bring the pages to life.

For more information contact Kevin Blaize at dogsofthewildseries@gmail.com or www.dogsofthewild.com