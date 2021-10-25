NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Howard Hanna Mortgage Services
Howard Hanna Mortgage Services increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing
Diversity is a crucial element of our values-based organizational strategy as we seek to include diverse talent in our workforce and strive to serve clients across a variety of demographics.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, a subsidiary of Hanna Holdings, Inc., and an important mortgage company partner in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
— F. Duffy Hanna, President of Howard Hanna Financial Services
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Howard Hanna Mortgage Services,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage the more than 160 employees at Howard Hanna Mortgage Services via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the organization to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“Diversity is a crucial element of our values-based organizational strategy as we seek to include diverse talent in our workforce and strive to serve clients across a variety of demographics,” said F. Duffy Hanna, President of Howard Hanna Financial Services. “This partnership is an important step in building the future education and outreach for Howard Hanna Mortgage Services and we look forward to taking that step with a great partner like NAMMBA.”
About NAMMBA:
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit >> http://www.nammba.org.
About Howard Hanna Mortgage Services:
Howard Hanna Mortgage Services has provided quality mortgage products since 1983 and earned its place as one of the area's largest independent mortgage bankers through customer accommodation serving Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. As a subsidiary of Hanna Holdings, Inc., Howard Hanna Mortgage Services is an affiliate of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated full-service real estate broker.
Meghan Heath
NAMMBA
+1 877-363-0340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn