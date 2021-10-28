eLeaP Delivers a Much-Needed Solution to Improve Customer Service Training
For organizations struggling with effective customer service training, eLeaP offers a customizable cloud-based, flexible solution to meet specific needs.
We designed eLeaP with a solid understanding of the challenges to customer service training. Our platform offers organizations the opportunity to deliver crucial training, and track progress.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer service is the name of the game, and organizations that fail to deliver will fail to thrive. However, customer service training can be incredibly challenging. eLeaP offers a flexible, customizable, cloud-based elearning solution to solve this challenge.
— Mr. Weobong
“Customer service training is vital, but many organizations find it next to impossible due to time constraints and other issues. eLeaP offers a fresh perspective on training and ensures service reps can get the training they need without disrupting the department,” explained Don Weobong of the company.
Today, customers expect a positive experience at every touchpoint. More than that, they expect the employees they deal with to know their previous interactions with the company and to deliver outstanding service. Training employees to meet that increasingly high standard is more than a little difficult.
However, customer service is about more than just answering the question of the moment. It is also about predicting problems that might require the customer to reach out down the road and solve them now, eliminating the need to contact the company in the future.
Of course, customer service departments are incredibly time-starved, so providing critical training is problematic. Add to that the fact that many customer service teams are understaffed and cannot spare employees from their work responsibilities to complete training. The eLeaP LMS uses cloud technology to enable anytime, anywhere training that customer service employees can complete on their own schedule and at their own pace.
Administrators also benefit from in-depth tracking and monitoring capabilities, robust reporting with visual data representations, and customizable dashboards to put important information front and center. “We designed eLeaP Learning Management System with a solid understanding of the challenges to customer service training,” Mr. Weobong said. “Our platform offers organizations the opportunity to deliver crucial training, track progress, and ensure they’re able to deliver the best customer experience possible.”
To learn more about eLeaP or to sign up for a free 30-day trial, visit https://www.eleapsoftware.com.
About eLeaP: eLeaP launched in 2005 with a mission to assist businesses in managing organizational compliance and team performance via intuitive, groundbreaking digital tools. Since that time, eLeaP has grown to become one of the industry’s leading learning management systems (LMS), and has earned numerous awards from the likes of Capterra, Featured Customers, and eLearning Industry, to name just a few.
Cecile Cissell
Telania, LLC.
8776247226
info@eleapsoftware.com
Customer service training - Do's and Don'ts