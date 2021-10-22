Diet ID Announces Integration with Cerbo to Allow Diet to be Treated as a Vital Sign

Diet ID now integrated with Cerbo

The Cerbo partnership marks Diet ID's first electronic health record integration, streamlining diet quality assessment for healthcare providers.

DETROIT, MI, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerbo, an electronic health record (EHR) built for functional medicine and direct pay practices, is now integrated with Diet ID, an innovative digital dietary assessment and personalized nutrition plan platform. This offering allows practitioners to rapidly measure and monitor diet quality like any other vital sign -- directly within the patient record. Doing so finally makes it possible to address dietary issues within a standard workflow, which was nearly impossible to achieve with conventional tools.

Diet quality is the leading indicator of chronic disease risk and longevity. Last year, the American Heart Association stated that it is “critical that diet quality be assessed and discussed at the point of care with clinicians and other members of the healthcare team to reduce the incidence and improve the management of diet-related chronic disease”(1). Diet ID’s rapid screening tool provides an objective measure of diet quality. Cerbo stores this data in a patient’s EHR instantly upon completion of the assessment, empowering multiple practitioners to quickly and easily incorporate diet quality data into a comprehensive care plan.

“This partnership allows healthcare practitioners to finally treat diet as a vital sign,” says David Katz, Diet ID’s Founder and CEO. “Documenting diet quality in Cerbo’s advanced EHR system is an important step in standardizing a diet quality metric in coordinated care models.”

Benjamin Dappen, Cerbo’s Co-founder and Lead Developer, says, “Having detailed diet information distilled into a trackable vital sign in the patient’s chart in Cerbo instantly gives busy providers better data about the patient, while avoiding the need to jump between systems.”

Routine measurement of diet quality is important not only because it relates to chronic disease risk, but because a positive change in diet quality drives an improvement in health biomarkers, cost savings, and quality of life. Every 10-point increase in diet quality (on a 100-point scale) results in at least a 10% reduction in the incidence of chronic disease.

Cerbo customers wishing to add Diet ID to their workflow can reach out to the company at info@dietid.com.

