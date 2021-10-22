Four Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Vacancies in the Fourth Judicial District
Four Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Vacancies in the Fourth Judicial District
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County) provided the following four names for the Governor’s consideration: Katie L. Benson and Korey T. Taylor, both of Omaha; Molly B. Keane, Elkhorn; and LeAnne M. Srb, Papillion.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancies is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska. The vacancies are due to the retirements of Gregory M. Schatz and Thomas A. Otepka.