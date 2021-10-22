CENGN Announces Rural Ontario High-Speed Internet Project for Lakeside Residents
CENGN is announcing the launch of a project that will bring high-speed internet access to the Lake of Bays residents.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New 100′ Small Footprint Tower & 3.65 GHz Radio Technology Will Bring Improved High-Performance Internet to Underserved Residents of Lake of Bays Township
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring improved high-speed internet access to under-served Lake of Bays residents located around Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay. This project is part of CENGN’s Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program and will serve as a model for cost-effectively extending high-performance internet service through a new small-footprint tower site within a municipal access corridor. The project results will be documented to provide a blueprint to other communities facing similar broadband barriers as residents within Lake of Bays.
Lakeland Networks Selected for High-Speed Internet Solution
Internet Service Provider Lakeland Networks was selected to address the needs of residents living in the Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay areas of Lake of Bays. This project will focus on providing high-speed internet to more than 220 homes within the township. Supported by CENGN program funding, Lakeland Networks will install a new 100′ tower with 3GHz licensed radio technology, located near Fox Point.
This fixed wireless access approach will bring a range of high-speed internet access services to the residents within a very rapid timeframe. The project will utilize a municipal access corridor in the form of an unused road allowance as the site for the tower.
The project promises several benefits, including:
New 100’ self-supporting tower with a small footprint
3 GHz fixed wireless radio technology for better tree cover penetration
Fast network build times, with services available by fall 2021
Smart beam-forming technology to reduce interference and improve quality of internet service distribution
Excellent range of new internet access services including 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload with no data caps, 40 Mbps download / 20 Mbps upload, and 25 Mbps download / 5 Mbps upload
Quotes
“CENGN is pleased to work with our partners to expand high-speed broadband internet access within the Township of Lake of Bays,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “Reliable and high-performance internet services will support the growth and prosperity of this underserved community. By supporting and documenting this innovative solution, CENGN will gain a strong blueprint to help address the challenges of similar communities across the province.”
“Access to reliable broadband internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural areas like the Township of Lake of Bays need fast connections just as much as urban areas,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “Our latest budget brings our total new broadband investments to nearly $4 billion over six years, the largest single investment in broadband by a province in Canadian history. That’s in addition to the funds we’ve committed to CENGN to support important projects like this one, which will have a real impact on people’s everyday lives.”
“Ontarians deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet regardless of where they live or work. The Ontario government is taking action by bringing high-speed internet to communities like Lake of Bays Township,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect every home, community and area with access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025 to ensure people get the services they want and need.”
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is essential in our digital world. Our government recognizes the disadvantages for unserved and underserved communities and is committed to making sure all Ontarians can access digital services no matter where they live,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller. “I am very pleased to see so much forward momentum to address these concerns and am very appreciative of CENGN and the Township’s work to bring another project to fruition. This current project will supply Lake of Bays residents in the Ten Mile Bay and Emerald Bay areas with reliable, high-speed internet which in turn will allow for more economic, education and personal opportunities.”
“The Township of Lake of Bays is very excited to partner with CENGN and Lakeland Networks to increase connectivity in our community,” said Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover. “Accessing reliable and affordable broadband is critical for our residents and businesses in rural communities and this need has only increased as a result of the pandemic. Improving access to high-speed internet is a top priority for our Council and this project will support our goal to connect more households. We are grateful to be part of this project and for CENGN’s investment in our community to ensure access to education, health care and government and to position us for future prosperity, economic growth and innovation.”
“We are pleased that CENGN selected our innovative broadband project in Lake of Bays that will bring better service to more than 220 homes which are needed more than ever in today’s work, school, and business environment. Our dedicated team has shown over and over again they are up to the challenge of meeting today’s broadband needs”, Chris Litschko, CEO Lakeland Holding Ltd.
The Next Generation Network Program (NGNP)
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicles.
Quick Facts
Ontario has committed $63.3 million over five years to the NGNP, which is being delivered through a partnership between CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
This initiative aligns with Ontario’s plan to bring high-speed internet to every community, delivered by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
This project is part of the Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program, under the NGNP.
Broadband is a federally regulated sector and telecommunications companies provide the services. Ontario is working with funding partners like the Federal government, municipalities and other investors to deliver broadband to our underserved and unserved communities.
Contact
Rick Penwarden
Senior Manager, Communications
CENGN – Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks
613-963-1200 ex:329
rick.penwarden@cengn.ca
Resources
CENGN Rural Ontario Residential Broadband Program: https://www.cengn.ca/rural-ontario-broadband-program/
Township of Lake of Bays: https://www.lakeofbays.on.ca/
Lakeland Networks: https://www.lakelandnetworks.com/
Next-Generation Network Program: https://www.cengn.ca/next-generation-network-program-en/
Ministry of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade: https://www.ontario.ca/page/ministry-economic-development-job-creation-trade
Ontario Connects – Bringing High-speed Internet to Every Community: https://Ontario.ca/highspeedinternet
