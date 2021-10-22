Expertise.com Names KISS PR Among the Top Dallas PPC Agencies

The Expertise.com list of top Dallas PPC agencies includes KISS PR

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based SEO and digital growth agency has been named among the best PPC (pay per click) services in Dallas.

Dallas based KISS PR was awarded an A+ reputation score according to expertise.com’s rating system, which takes into account average review score, total reviews, online profiles, and score consistency.

Expertise.com screened, scored, and curated 88 agencies offering PPC services in Dallas, and handpicked the top 16.

What is PPC?

PPC is an abbreviation for “pay per click.” PPC refers to a model of online advertising that is used to drive traffic to websites. The advertiser pays the publisher when a viewer clicks on the ad, making PPC a high-return-on-investment advertising strategy because advertisers are only paying for actual traffic and getting the metrics they pay for.

Why Is KISSPR One of the Top Dallas PPC Services?

According to expertise.com, their selection criteria for the top Dallas PPC agencies is based on the following criteria:

Availability — Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.

Qualifications — Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.

Reputation — A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.

Experience — Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.

Professionalism — Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.



Expertise.com finds potential candidates through databases and customer referrals. After validating each candidates’ qualifications by looking for accreditations, awards, and licenses, review data from multiple websites is analyzed to determine the top-scoring agencies.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a world leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields, and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. By offering full-spectrum SEO and digital growth services, KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. KISSPR’s team of industry expert designers, developers and storytellers continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams.

