More about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops to Historic Low of 3.2%

Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia's unemployment rate dropping for the seventeenth straight month to 3.2% for September, an all-time low. Additionally, the number of employed Georgians rose above 5 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of unemployed Georgians was reported at the lowest level since June 2001 (161,786).

"As the top state for business for an eighth straight year with an all-time low unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy is booming,” said Governor Kemp. “Keeping Georgia open for business and getting people back to work has led to nearly 200,000 jobs added this year, record investment in communities across the state, and the fewest unemployed Georgians in twenty years. This historic news highlights the Peach State as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Jobs were up 14,300 (1.3%) over the month and up 194,400 (4.4%) over the year to 4,578,200. 86% of the jobs lost in March 2020 and April 2020 have been gained back.

To take advantage of recruitment tools available to manage an employee talent search at no cost, employers can reach out to the Georgia Department of Labor for support and also access Employ Georgia to post job openings, search applicants, and invite potential candidates to apply. For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.