(Video) Iran - Resistance Units Run a National Campaign in Support of Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for a Free Iran
On the anniversary of the introduction of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi as the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for the transition period the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK undertook a nationwide campaign.
MEK units expressed their support for Mrs. Rajavi and her 10-point plan for a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, which guarantees freedom and equality for all sectors of the society.
The Resistance Units and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) undertook a nationwide campaign in which they expressed their support for Mrs. Rajavi and her 10-point plan for a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, which guarantees freedom and equality for all sectors of the society.
The campaign included posting banners and placards and writing slogans in public and distributing leaflets in different areas of Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Ahvaz, Ardabil, Qom, Rasht, Kashan, Semnan, Sari, Urmia, Anzali, Amol, Neyshabur, Nowshahr, Rudsar, Langarud, Chalus, Lahijan, Gorgan, Kazerun, Kashmar, Omidiyeh, Khash, Saravan, and Shahroud.
The campaign, which was carried out in a tight-security atmosphere, was welcomed by the local people.
The banners and placards that were installed on the highways and motorways of Iran's metropolises read:
"Maryam Rajavi: “The overthrow of the regime is inevitable. Iran will be freed,"
"Maryam Rajavi: Tomorrow’s Iran will be a country of respect for human rights,"
"Maryam Rajavi's ten-point plan for a free future Iran,"
"Maryam Rajavi: the clerical regime must and will be overthrown, and freedom and democracy will prevail,"
"Maryam Rajavi: No to compulsory hijab, No to compulsory religion, No to dictatorship,"
"Maryam Rajavi: The time has come for Iran to be freed from the mullahs’ occupation,"
“Maryam Rajavi: No to Velayat-e-Faqih, yes to a democratic secular republic based on the people’s vote,"
"Iran's bright future with Maryam Rajavi, onward freedom,"
" Maryam Rajavi: Now it is the women’s turn to stand up against all forms of oppression,"
"The Iranian people have decided to gain their freedom and establish a democratic republic,"
"Maryam is the Iranian people’s hope for a bright future,"
"Democracy, freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”
Maryam Rajavi’s Ten Point Plan for Future Iran
1. Rejection of velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule). Affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism;
2. Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and the internet; Dissolution and disbanding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the terrorist Qods Force, plainclothes groups, the unpopular Bassij, the Ministry of Intelligence, Council of the Cultural Revolution, and all suppressive patrols and institutions in cities, villages, schools, universities, offices, and factories;
3. Commitment to individual and social freedoms and rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights. Disbanding all agencies in charge of censorship and inquisition. Seeking justice for massacred political prisoners, prohibition of torture, and the abolishment of the death penalty;
4. Separation of religion and state, and freedom of religions and faiths;
5. Complete gender equality in the realms of political, social, cultural, and economic rights, and equal participation of women in political leadership. Abolishment of any form of discrimination; the right to choose one’s own clothing freely; the right to freely marry and divorce, and to obtain education and employment. Prohibition of all forms of exploitation against women under any pretext;
6. An independent judiciary and legal system consistent with international standards based on the presumption of innocence, the right to defense counsel, the right of appeal, and the right to be tried in a public court. Full independence of judges. Abolishment of the mullahs’ Sharia law and dissolution of Islamic Revolutionary Courts;
7. Autonomy for, and removal of double injustices against, Iranian nationalities and ethnicities consistent with the NCRI’s plan for the autonomy of Iranian Kurdistan;
8. Justice and equal opportunities in the realms of employment and entrepreneurship for all of the people of Iran in a free market economy. Restoration of the rights of blue-collar workers, farmers, nurses, white-collar workers, teachers, and retirees;
9. Protection and rehabilitation of the environment, which has been massacred under the rule of the mullahs; and
10. A non-nuclear Iran that is also devoid of weapons of mass destruction. Peace, co-existence, and international and regional cooperation.
Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a coalition committed to a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic in Iran. Half of NCRI’s members are women. As a Parliament-in-exile, the Council’s primary task is to hold free and fair elections for a Legislative and National Constituent Assembly in Iran no more than six months after the ouster of the ruling theocracy.
