Dietary Supplements Market Worth USD 117.92 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global dietary supplements market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 117.92 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% between 2020 and 2027.

This is attributable to the increasing demand for personalized dietary supplements and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol levels, and other heart ailments. The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 48.22 billion in 2019 and is likely to rise in the forthcoming years.

Dietary supplements are products that supplement consumers with the necessary nutrients that are sourced from synthetic or natural food sources. These supplements are provided in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, or liquids. Some of the popular products include minerals such as iron and calcium, vitamins B12 and D, and others. The consumption of these products leads to improved physical performance, helps to build muscles, and delays fatigue amongst people.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dietary-supplements-market-102082





List of the Companies Operating in the Dietary Supplements Market:

Amway Corp (Michigan, United States)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (California, United States)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, United States)

Glanbia Nutritionals (Illinois, United States

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Arkopharma (Carros, France)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, United Kingdom)





What does the Report Include?

The global human dietary supplements market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborations that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Personalized Dietary Supplements to Bolster Growth

According to a research by Epsilon in 2018, about 80% of consumers found personalization services appealing. Today, consumers expect personalization in every single thing such as preferring their own designer wear to instructing the restaurants to cater to their dietary needs. In addition to this, these supplements need to fight against several lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, among others, varies from person to person. This is propelling the demand for providing personalized programs by the companies that are expected to further drive the global market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Vitamins Segment Held a Market Share of 37.14% in 2019 Owing to Increasing Consumption

The vitamins segment, based on type, is expected to showcase an augmented growth backed by the increasing consumption of dietary supplements owing to the surging prevalence of vitamin-deficiency among the population. The vitamins segment held a market share of 37.14% in 2019 and is likely to remain dominant in the food supplements market.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dietary-supplements-market-102082





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Demand for Nutritional Products in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for nutritional food products such as dietary supplements in the region. The increasing health-consciousness amongst the population in countries such as India and China is expected to favor growth in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the presence of the aging population between 2020 and 2027. The region stood at USD 11.95 billion in 2019 and is likely to grow in the near future.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Product Portfolios

The global dietary supplements market observes that the major companies such as Amway and Abbott are striving to consolidate their positions. They are doing so by acquiring the other companies to strengthen their product portfolios in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. The other players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, collaboration, and partnership that are further expected to contribute to the market growth.





Key Industry Development:

April 2020: DSM, a leading food supplements provider, announced the acquisition of Glycom. According to the company, the valuation is worth Euro 765 million and is expected to expand its footprint in the lucrative business of food supplements.





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102082





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Formology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Vitamins Minerals Enzymes Fatty Acids Proteins Others By Form (Value) Tablets Capsules Liquids Powders By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dietary-supplements-market-102082





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets and Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Inulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Food Premix Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Fibers, Others), By Application (Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Dairy, Fortified/Functional Foods)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Egg White Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Animal Feed, Personal Care and Cosmetics and Others)), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Silk Protein Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sericin, Fibroin), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Textile) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245





Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™